It's currently rainy season in Nigeria, and because of our poor drainage systems here, even the lightest drizzle can turn major roads into rivers.

Cars submerged in flood, engines ruined, and traffic at a standstill after a few hours of rain is a common sight. For drivers, this means a serious risk. One wrong move in floodwater could leave you stranded, your vehicle damaged, and the repairs will leave your wallet crying.

Knowing how to drive safely through a flooded road can make the difference. Here are 5 essential tips to help you drive through a flood safely, and what to do if you get caught in one.

5 Smart Tips for Driving Through Floods

1. Drive Slowly

You shouldn't speed when driving in a flood. Driving fast can force water into your car’s engine, air intake, and electrical system. This doesn’t just stop your car in the flood, it can permanently damage your engine. The splash can also block your view and affect nearby drivers. To protect your vehicle and maintain control, keep your speed between 5 and 10 km/h. At this pace, you reduce the risk of water entering the engine and give yourself more time to navigate potholes, debris, or open manholes hidden beneath the water.

2. Keep a Safe Distance

Flooded roads demand extra caution, especially when it comes to following other vehicles. Wet roads reduce your car’s ability to stop quickly, so increase your following distance to at least four to five seconds behind the car ahead. If the vehicle in front of you suddenly hits a hidden pothole or gets stuck, you’ll need enough time to stop or safely go around it.

3. Never Restart a Stalled Car

If your car stops running while you're in floodwater, do not try to restart it. Water may have entered the engine, and restarting it can cause a severe condition known as hydrolock, when water in the cylinders prevents the pistons from moving. This can bend parts of your engine and leave you with a huge repair bill. Instead, put the car in neutral and push it out of the water if possible. once out of danger, have your car inspected by a mechanic.

4. Turn Off the AC

Switching off your air conditioner when driving through floodwater might seem odd, but it’s smart. The AC fan, especially in low-clearance cars, can suck up water and spray it onto sensitive components like the alternator and electrical wiring. By turning off the AC, you reduce the load on your engine and prevent unnecessary splashing. If you still need ventilation, crack open the windows slightly instead.

5. Keep Driving Slow

Just because you’ve exited the flooded area doesn’t mean the danger is over. Water can linger in your brakes, exhaust system, and suspension. Driving slowly gives your car time to drain and dry naturally. Gently pump your brakes to help restore full stopping power. Listen for unusual sounds or changes in how the car drives. If anything feels off, pull over and get the car checked. Ignoring these signs could turn a small issue into a major problem later.

Once you’ve made it home safely, do the following: Brake Check: Tap your brakes gently to dry them out.

Wash the Undercarriage: Clear out any mud or debris to prevent rust.

Dry the Interior: If water got inside, dry carpets and seats immediately to avoid mould.

Inspect Fluids: Look out for water contamination in the engine oil and transmission fluid.

See a Mechanic: Even if everything seems fine, get a professional to check your car for hidden damage.