You’ve just lived every Nigerian driver’s worst fear. Maybe it was at gunpoint, or maybe you returned to find your car gone. Either way, the panic hits fast, and the clock is ticking.
This guide breaks down exactly what to do if your car gets stolen in Nigeria, because recovering it or stopping it from happening again starts now.
1. First, Make Sure It Wasn’t Towed
Before assuming your car has been stolen, double-check if it was towed. LASTMA or local authorities remove many cars in Lagos for wrong parking.
Contact the LASTMA Call Centre: +234817472227
Ask nearby shop owners or security guards if towing officials were around.
If in an estate or private property, ask the management if they have moved it.
2. Call the Police Immediately and Report It as a Stolen Car
The next step is to head to the nearest police station and file a stolen vehicle report. Time is essential here; car thieves often try to move the car across state borders or dismantle it within 24–48 hours.
Give the police accurate details:
Plate number
Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
Car brand, model, and colour
Last known location and time
Make sure to collect a police report or case number. This document will be necessary for insurance claims and further investigations.
3. Contact Your Vehicle Tracking Company (If You Have One)
If your car has a tracker installed, now’s the time to alert your provider. Companies like Car Tracker Nigeria, Protrack, and Track Your Car Nigeria offer fast location services. Some can even immobilise the car remotely.
Let them know:
When and where the car was last seen
Your tracker’s ID
Your police case number
A car tracking system significantly increases your chances of recovering a stolen car in Nigeria. It also discourages the resale of the vehicle on the black market.
4. Block Your Car’s Official Documents
Criminals may try to sell a car using your valid papers once a vehicle is stolen. Immediately alert:
FRSC on this email address— info@frsc.gov.ng to block the plate number
Vehicle Licensing Office to flag the registration on +234-08030481671
Police to block the car in their national system
This step helps ensure that the car cannot be used to register or verify ownership elsewhere in Nigeria.
5. Inform Your Car Insurance Provider
If your car is insured, notify your insurance company right away. Whether you have third-party or comprehensive insurance, you’ll be asked to:
Submit the police report
Fill out a stolen car claim form
Provide a copy of your licence and vehicle documents
Comprehensive insurance is the only plan that typically covers car theft in Nigeria.
6. Post Your Stolen Vehicle on Social Media and Online Forums
Social media in Nigeria is one of the fastest ways to get public attention. Twitter (X), Facebook, and even WhatsApp groups have helped Nigerians recover stolen vehicles.
Here’s what to include:
Clear photo of the car
Where it was stolen
Contact number and police station info
Plate number
7. Visit Local Car Markets and Scrap Yards (With the Police)
Popular Nigerian car markets like Ladipo (Lagos), Alaba, or Berger are hotspots for dismantled or resold cars. Don’t go alone. Always take a police officer with you.
Look out for:
Your car being resold as-is
Parts that resemble yours
Mechanics who might have seen it recently
8. Register Your Vehicle on Nigeria’s Stolen Car Database
There are platforms where you can list your vehicle as stolen:
NPF–CRS database (official police portal)
Buyers who check car history on these platforms will get an alert, reducing the chances of resale.
9. Keep Following Up Consistently
One major mistake people make is assuming the case is closed after 48 hours. Thieves often wait days or weeks before trying to move or sell the car.
Call your investigating officer regularly
Keep checking online platforms like Jiji or Facebook Marketplace
Visit different areas with high car activity
10. Take Preventive Measures Next Time
If you recover your car or need to get a new one, consider these precautions:
Install a vehicle tracking system. You can choose from any of the trackers recommended in this article.
Use a steering lock, pedal lock, or other car security devices to protect your car.
Park in secure, well-lit areas
Avoid leaving your car unattended in high-theft zones
Never leave your engine running in traffic or at car wash spots
11. If the Car Isn’t Found: What Next?
If your car is never recovered, you still need to:
Close the case officially with the police
Inform FRSC and the licensing office using the contact information provided above
You can obtain a court affidavit declaring the car unrecoverable
If insured, finalise your claim
Dealing with a stolen vehicle in Nigeria can be stressful, but with the right steps, recovery is possible. And even if you don’t get the car back, following the right process protects you from future problems, like your stolen car being used in a crime or sold fraudulently.