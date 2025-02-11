Stunning looks Veekee James served on her 1-year wedding anniversary

The singles and unhappy married couples following Veekee James are definitely not finding this love month funny!

Veekee James, award-winning fashion designer—or should we say celebrity designer—has always been extra, not just with her designs but also with her love for her husband, Femi Atere.

We've never seen a bride more obsessed with her man! Just as we were recovering from her viral wedding a year ago, Veekee James has reignited the fire with their 1-year anniversary. Where did the time go?

She kicked things off with stunning photos from her court wedding anniversary, sending the aww and God-when association into a frenzy as they camped on her page because If you know Veekee James, you know it’s always a full-blown love movie with her and her husband!

For their tradiversary, Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, stepped out in stunning traditional attire, serving regal couple goals. She marked the occasion with heartfelt photos and a sweet caption that had fans swooning. Because if there’s one thing Veekee will always do, it’s celebrate her love in the grandest way possible! She wrote:

Posting these pictures with tears of joy in my eyes🥹1 year later and you are still my best decision!Happy Trad Wedding Anniversary Ayomi❤️I will forever be your sweet sweet baby girl 🥰I love you I love you I love you sooooo very much ❤️

For all the aspiring brides out there searching for the perfect style inspiration, can we all agree that this dress deserves a standing ovation? The intricate details, the flawless fit, and the undeniable elegance—Veekee James understood the assignment and delivered effortlessly!

The couple, clearly not done serving premium looks, stepped out in stunning South-South traditional attire, effortlessly blending culture and elegance. The choice of unique colors added an extra touch of sophistication.

On their church wedding anniversary, Veekee James treated us to yet another round of stunning photos. This time, her husband, Femi, looked dapper in a sharp blue suit, while she radiated elegance in a cream gown. She wrote:

Everything Celine said baby🥹❤️1 year ago on this day, we stood before God and swore our commitments to each other.1 year later, we have not just up held each other’s side of those vows, we have done it with so much Grace and Devotion!You Ayomi, are life’s best gift to me and I will love and cherish you for as long as God allows me🙏🏼Happy Wedding Anniversary baby❤️ Let’s go get ready to party💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

Finally, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in grand style, hosting an elegant party, surrounded by close friends, family, and well-wishers. The event was a beautiful reflection of their journey together, complete with stunning decor, heartfelt toasts, and an atmosphere of pure joy.

Happy 1st wedding anniversary to the Ateres! Wishing you a lifetime of love, joy, and beautiful moments ahead. Which of these stunning looks was your favorite?