Forget jollof rice - Here are 5 dishes you shouldn’t miss at a Nigerian wedding

As a Nigerian, you’ve likely attended countless weddings where jollof and fried rice were the go-to dishes.

If you’re not Nigerian, chances are you haven’t experienced a Nigerian wedding yet.

Regardless of which category you fall into, it’s important to know that the other meals served at Nigerian weddings are an absolute must-try

Here are 5 foods you shouldn’t miss at a Nigerian wedding

1. Ofada rice and sauce

Ofada rice and its signature sauce is a dish you can’t miss at any event, especially a Nigerian wedding. This delicious meal originates from the Ogun State.

It may not be available at every wedding, but when you see it at a Nigerian wedding, you better grab your chance to eat it.

The sauce made with green bell peppers is ayamase, while the other, known as ofada stew, is made with red bell peppers.

What makes this meal more enticing is the assorted meats and proteins inside.

2. Pounded yam and efo riro or egusi

Pounded yam is known as iyan by the native Yoruba people from southwest Nigeria.

It can be served with either efo riro, known as vegetable soup, or egusi soup, known as melon soup.

Any wedding that serves pounded yam instead of semo cares about your enjoyment.

This is a top-tier meal for any Nigerian wedding, and you should try it if you haven’t.

3. Amala, Gbegiri, and Ewedu

Wedding Amala is so different and even better than amala served at restaurants.

This is one of the meals rarely absent at Nigerian weddings, especially Yoruba weddings.

It is made from yam or cassava flour and can be served with gbegiri, known as bean soup, ewedu, and stew.

Make sure you try out this meal when next you attend a Nigerian wedding.

4. Pepper soup

This is usually served as a dessert, and it really does prepare you for the main dishes.

It is made from pepper, herbs, and spices. The protein used is the defining quality of the meal, it is usually chicken, beef, catfish, or goat meat.

5. Ukwa

This is also known as African breadfruit and is made from beans.

It is popular among the Igbo and Yoruba people, particularly the Remo people in Ogun State. It can be freshly eaten or prepared as porridge.

Ukwa is a rich source of vitamins and minerals, particularly protein. At Igbo weddings, it is usually served to dignitaries and important people.