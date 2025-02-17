So you didn’t get a ring on Valentine’s day: what next?

Valentine's day was a whirlwind of emotions, wasn't it? You imagined the perfect day, getting surprised with a ring and your friends chanting 'say yes!'
But nothing happened. You got a gift, sure, but not the one you were hoping for. It's been 2, 3, or even 4 years of this relationship, when do you finally become a fiancée?
And Valentine's day would have been perfect considering that its the ultimate day for love, romance, and declarations of commitment. It’s a time when many people expect grand gestures, gifts, and perhaps even a proposal. So now you're disappointed, maybe even confused. Does he love me or not? Should I stay or walk away?
While we may not know the details of your relationship, we would advice that you don’t let this one moment define your entire relationship. Here’s what you can do next:
Ask Yourself - Why was I hoping for a ring? Did you expect a proposal because of societal pressures or because your partner made hints?
Communicate Your Feelings Calmly - Share how you feel in an open and calm manner. Instead of accusing or assuming, express your thoughts and let them know why you hoped for that milestone.
It's Just One Day - Valentine's Day is just one day in the grand picture of your relationship. A proposal, or lack thereof, doesn’t determine the strength or depth of your bond.
He Might Still Propose - Not every couple gets engaged on Valentine's Day, and that’s okay. Your partner might be planning something more personal and meaningful that’s just around the corner.
Celebrate the Love You Have - Instead of focusing on what didn’t happen, embrace the love and connection you already share.
Reframe Your Perspective - Remember that love isn’t about the material items or the public milestones. It’s about shared experiences, mutual respect, and commitment. A ring may come in time, but it’s not the only symbol of love and affection.
Your Partner Might Not Be Ready - It’s important to communicate your desires, however, also respect that your partner may not be ready, and rushing them into a proposal could put unnecessary strain on your relationship.
Consider Other Meaningful Gestures - A ring isn’t the only way to show commitment. Perhaps your partner gave you a thoughtful gift, planned a special date, or made you feel loved in other ways. It’s important to recognize and appreciate those gestures as they also reflect love and thoughtfulness.
While you may not have gotten a ring on Valentine’s Day, focus on the bigger picture of your relationship. Love is not defined by the size of a gesture, but by the depth of connection and understanding between two people.
