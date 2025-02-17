So you didn’t get a ring on Valentine’s day: what next?

Ask Yourself - Why was I hoping for a ring? Did you expect a proposal because of societal pressures or because your partner made hints?

Communicate Your Feelings Calmly - Share how you feel in an open and calm manner. Instead of accusing or assuming, express your thoughts and let them know why you hoped for that milestone.

It's Just One Day - Valentine's Day is just one day in the grand picture of your relationship. A proposal, or lack thereof, doesn’t determine the strength or depth of your bond.

He Might Still Propose - Not every couple gets engaged on Valentine's Day, and that’s okay. Your partner might be planning something more personal and meaningful that’s just around the corner.

Celebrate the Love You Have - Instead of focusing on what didn’t happen, embrace the love and connection you already share.

Reframe Your Perspective - Remember that love isn’t about the material items or the public milestones. It’s about shared experiences, mutual respect, and commitment. A ring may come in time, but it’s not the only symbol of love and affection.

Your Partner Might Not Be Ready - It’s important to communicate your desires, however, also respect that your partner may not be ready, and rushing them into a proposal could put unnecessary strain on your relationship.