10 best-dressed celebrities at the Oscars 2025

The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, gathered the crème de la crème of Hollywood, dazzling the red carpet with show-stopping fashion.

The Oscars 2025, hosted by Conan O’Brien, saw Anora—Sean Baker’s 2024 American romantic comedy-drama—emerge as the night’s biggest winner, sweeping five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Mikey Madison in Anora won best actress in a leading role and Zoé Saldaña in Emilia Pérez won best actress in a supporting role. For the male category, Adrien Brody in The Brutalist won best actor in a leading role and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain won best actor in a supporting role.

Awards and cinematic excellence aside, these stars were dressed to the nines. In no particular order, here are ten of the best-dressed female celebrities who captivated audiences with their impeccable style:

1. Halle Berry

Halle Berry wore Christian Siriano paired with Pomellato jewellery.

2. Doja Cat

Doja Cat looked simple and exquisite in this leopard print strapless dress with matching, 90s inspired scarf by Balmain, paired with Messika Jewellery.

3. Emma Stone

Actress Emma Stone arrived looking a vision wearing a custom Louis Vuitton metallic dress, that was so delicate and well crafted it looked like a mermaid's tail.

4. Demi Moore

Also wearing silver, Demi Moore stunned in custom Armani Privé.

5. Selena Gomez

The singer, Selena Gomez looked sensational in a glittering rose gold dress by Ralph Lauren and jewellery by Bvlgari High Jewellery.

6. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana who won best actress in a supporting role looked sensational in a tiered dress in oxblood. Her gorgeous gown is custom Saint Laurent.

7. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo wore custom Louis Vuitton and didn't disappoint.

8. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande looked like a doll in this Schiaparelli couture gown teamed with Jimmy Choo heels and De Beers jewellery.

9. Rachel Sennott

American actress and comedian Rachel Sennott looked sensational in a dazzling pink strapless number by Balenciaga.

10. Lena Mahfouf

French author and influencer Lena looked stunning in a champagne sculpted dress by Ashi Studio.

Which of these is your best look?