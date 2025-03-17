The human body isn’t just home to organs, bones, and a questionable diet, it can also be a cozy Airbnb for some of the creepiest insects on the planet. Some bugs don’t just crawl on you, they move in, unpack their bags, and pay rent with pure nightmare fuel. And the worst part? Most people don’t even realise it until things get weird (like hearing buzzing sounds from inside their head or feeling random skin bumps move). Ewww. Let’s have a look at some insects that can comfortably live inside the human body. 1. Botflies

These flying menaces lay eggs on mosquitoes and ticks, which then transfer the larvae into human skin when they bite. And guess what? The eggs hatch inside you, turning your body into a live incubator! Symptoms? A weird moving lump under your skin that pulsates and breathes. (Excuse me while I set my entire arm on fire.) To remove them, a doctor has to physically extract the larvae from under your skin. 2. Earwigs

Earwigs love sneaking into ears. They are attracted to dark, warm places, which makes your ear canal the perfect hideout when they’re looking for shelter. Imagine waking up in the middle of the night because something is tickling inside your ear, and surprise! It’s a tiny, creepy bug wriggling around. Double ewww. If you ever feel something weird in your ear and hear faint scratching noises? Go get it checked ASAP! 3. Tumbu flies

If you thought botflies were bad, meet the Tumbu fly, aka the nightmare upgrade. Found mostly in Africa, these flies lay eggs on damp clothes left outside to dry. When you wear those clothes, the heat of your body activates the eggs, and they burrow into your skin, hatching into live maggots under your flesh. People who’ve had these describe it as painful, itchy, and straight-up horrifying. The best way to prevent this is to iron your clothes before wearing them. 4. Head lice

You’ve probably already heard of these insects. Head lice are the original freeloaders. These tiny, blood-sucking insects live and breed in your hair like they own the place. And it doesn’t matter how clean your hair is. Once they set up shop, they’re not leaving without a fight. Signs you might have lice? Intense scalp itching, tiny white eggs (nits) glued to your hair, and the horror of realising those aren’t dandruff flakes. The only way to evict them is by using special shampoos, combing, and sometimes shaving it all off. 5. Scabies mites