I’m sure you’ve seen this debate floating around on TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram. The one about whether girls should wear braids to the club or not, and if braids are, in internet terms, “razz.” I first came across this debate when Oluwabusayo Khloe Abiri, a former Big Brother Naija housemate popularly known as Koko, was asked on the Bahd and Boujee podcast hosted by Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj for her take on the “natural hair vs wigs” conversation.

Khloe said, and I quote, “Your natural hair is good for church programmes, good for when you want to pick your kids from school. Don’t bring your natural hair to my event.” She went on to say she could wear her natural hair to the beach or to pick her nieces up from school, but not with an expensive outfit. “Why would I wear a nice dress, expensive heels, and then carry my natural hair?” she asked.

That one clip sent the internet into a frenzy back in 2023, and guess what? The argument is still going strong in 2025. It’s not just about clubs anymore because it’s part of a bigger conversation about whether women should wear their natural hair, or anything remotely “Afrocentric,” to weddings, red carpets, or fancy events. Let’s unpack the reasons behind this ongoing beauty and class debate.

1. Western/Eurocentric Beauty Standards

One of the most obvious reasons why this debate even exists is that the aesthetic of what’s considered “glamorous” right now didn’t come out of thin air. From the snatched BBL hourglass figures to the 26-inch jet-black bussdown wigs, most of these trends were lifted straight from Western pop culture. We see them on music video vixens, influencers, and A-list celebrities, and naturally, we’ve adopted them.

The problem now is, the “it girl” template has become heavily tied to Eurocentric beauty standards with long, straight, or wavy hair, laid frontals, and glossy, polished looks. Somewhere along the line, we collectively absorbed the idea that to look “high-class,” “fashion-forward,” or “expensive,” we must move away from our own natural hair textures and styles. So, when someone steps into the club with braids, it suddenly gives daytime casual instead of night-out glam. Braids, which are deeply Afrocentric, protective, and practical, are unfairly tagged as the “non-glamorous” option, as if they can’t coexist with a sparkly dress or a killer pair of heels. READ ALSO: The Early 2010s Hairstyle Everyone’s Bringing Back

2. Class Performance: Hair as a Status Symbol

Let’s also address the silent class war happening in Nigerian beauty culture. Over the past few years, wigs have become the ultimate status symbol, and the wig economy in Nigeria is booming now more than ever. Wigs have always been popular, but the obsession has reached new heights. Almost every girl has at least one wig in rotation, and many treat them like investments.

There’s now a whole economy around it with wig vendors everywhere on Instagram selling imported human hair from Asia. Some go for ₦500,000, some for ₦2 million. Meanwhile, your average set of knotless braids costs maybe ₦15,000 - ₦50,000. This is why the “braids are too local” argument often isn’t about the hairstyle itself, but about what it represents. A neat set of knotless braids might cost less than ₦50,000, while a high-end wig could cost forty times that amount. So when someone walks into the club in braids, a few people see it not just as a style choice but as a class signal.

The people who think braids are “too local for the club” usually equate “expensive” with “superior.” The logic goes: you can’t come and stand beside me with your ₦50k braids when I have a ₦2 million frontal on my head. You can sense that mindset from Khloe’s comment as the idea that natural hair (and by extension, braids) doesn’t “match” the expensiveness of a luxury outfit. In other words, if you’re wearing a designer dress and heels, your hair should also scream “money.”

In Nigeria, especially, your hair is more than just your hair. It’s also a class marker. Human hair wigs symbolise wealth, femininity, and “soft life” energy, while braids are seen as functional. They’re what you wear when you’re going on vacation, travelling, or just don’t want to deal with hair stress. They’re convenient, easy to maintain, and practical. Unfortunately, we’re now so obsessed with appearances that practicality doesn’t always translate to “premium.” READ ALSO: I Tried All Of Toke Makinwa’s Perfumes - Here’s The Truth

3. The Colonial Hangover in Beauty Standards

Finally, let’s address the elephant in the room, which is the deeper layer that people don’t like to talk about. The idea that African hairstyles are “local,” while straight, silky hair is “modern” or “aspirational,” is not new. It’s the same colonial hangover that made our schools and workplaces describe Afro-textured hair as “untidy” or “unprofessional.”

This same thinking still lingers in how some people view beauty and luxury today. We’ve just rebranded it with buzzwords like “classy,” “put-together,” or “soft life.” So when people say braids aren’t for the club, what they’re really saying is that braids are too African, and therefore, not glamorous enough for spaces that prioritise Westernised aesthetics. It’s subtle, but it’s there, and it’s one of the biggest reasons this debate keeps resurfacing. READ ALSO: Arami Essentials Glow Oil Review: Does It Really Give You That Glow? I Put It To The Test

So… Are Braids Too Local for the Club?

Personally, I don’t think so. As a beauty writer (and someone who has gone through every hair phase possible from the big chop, relaxed hair, wigs, and all kinds of braids), I think it all boils down to confidence and styling. Your natural hair, or any Afrocentric hairstyle, can absolutely be glamorous. You just have to style it in a way that makes you feel confident. Fulani braids with gold cuffs and a sleek ponytail, or jumbo knotless braids with statement earrings. Even box braids can look high-fashion when paired with a bold lip and a structured outfit.

The real problem isn’t the hairstyle. It’s the mindset that one look is inherently “better” or “richer” than the other. Wigs are convenient and versatile, but when they become the only acceptable way to look “put-together,” that’s where the issue lies. Besides, wigs aren’t exactly gentle on our hairlines. All the glue, heat, and tension can lead to thinning edges and breakage over time. Meanwhile, braids, when done properly, protect your hair, give your scalp a break, and can last for weeks without much fuss.