Arami Essentials Glow Oil Review: Does It Really Give You That Glow? I Put It To The Test

Arami Essentials is one of the leading skincare brands in Nigeria. They’ve built a loyal customer base over the years, and it’s great to see how their products are of good quality, made with intention, and hence give the brand an excellent reputation because quality always speaks for itself. Arami translates to “my body” in Yoruba, which feels very fitting.

I had always known about Arami, but my first time trying one of their products was in 2023, when I got their Glow Oil. It had already been in existence before then, but what caught my attention was their new Vanilla Spice scent. At the time, I was deep into my vanilla obsession. Everything in my routine, from body care products to perfumes , even candles, had to smell like vanilla.

I wanted to smell like a walking vanilla ice cream cone. And as anyone who loves fragrance knows, the best way to have a long-lasting scent is layering: shower products, body creams , oils, and perfumes with similar scent profiles. So naturally, I purchased the Glow Oil in Vanilla Spice. Here’s how it worked for me.

Packaging

My 100ml bottle came in a brown packaging with an Arami thank you card tucked inside. One thing about Arami Essentials is that they’ve always nailed the clean-girl, minimalist aesthetic long before it became trendy or was popularised by Hailey Bieber . Their Instagram and website have that cohesive, polished look, and the same aesthetic carries into their product packaging. The bottle itself is clear, cylindrical glass with slightly rounded shoulders, a wide body, and a silver screw cap. The white label features handwritten-style typography that makes it feel chic. The oil itself has a golden yellow colour that shines through the transparent glass.

According to Arami Essentials, the Glow Oil is a nourishing multipurpose shea oil that: Targets: Dry skin

Dullness

Scars

Stretch marks Suitable for: All skin types (they recommend the unscented version for babies and sensitive skin). The formulation is intentionally minimal. The unscented Glow Oil contains only 100% cold-pressed shea nut oil, while the Vanilla Spice edition I tried has shea oil + fragrance. Shea oil is known to soften and moisturise skin and hair, strengthen hair, stimulate growth, and improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

How the Glow Oil Worked

I applied the Glow Oil straight after my shower, while my skin was still damp, to lock in hydration. My skin tends to be very dry, especially around my elbows, knees, and feet (areas that get ashy easily), so I never skip heavy-duty moisture. What impressed me most was how long-lasting the hydration was. Usually, with some lotions or oils, I’ll step out feeling moisturised, but by the end of the day, my skin feels dry again. With this Glow Oil, one application in the morning kept me moisturised until night, with no need to reapply.

In terms of glow, it gave me a healthy radiance and made my skin look supple and nourished, not oily. It didn’t lighten my skin (which I didn’t expect), nor did it dramatically erase dark spots, but it did help improve the appearance of stretch marks over time. That’s the thing with shea nut oil: it’s not a miracle product, but it’s an effective natural emollient packed with vitamins A, E, F, and fatty acids that condition the skin. It absorbs easily, doesn’t leave that greasy film some oils do, and feels lightweight enough for everyday use. READ ALSO: I Tried The Viral Skin 1004 Centella Ampoule and It Calmed My Sensitive Skin

The Scent

The Vanilla Spice scent was what drew me in, and while it did smell deliciously like vanilla extract, I didn’t quite pick up on the “spice” part. When we talk about fragrance families, gourmand notes (vanilla, chocolate, caramel) are different from spice notes (clove, cinnamon, cardamom). This oil leaned fully gourmand. It was sweet, warm, and creamy, with a milder spice kick.

It’s also not very strong. On application, you definitely get that sweet vanilla hit, but it fades softly as the day goes on, leaving behind a faint trace that lingers on your clothes or sheets. If you prefer light, subtle fragrance in body products, you will enjoy this body oil. But if, like me, you love a “loud” body oil that makes you smell edible all day, you might find it too subtle.

Where it shines, though, is in layering. Pairing this oil with my Body Fantasies Vanilla mist and Qaed Al Fursan Unlimited perfume gave me the ultimate sweet-gourmand scent profile. It made me smell like a walking vanilla bean or some sort of vanilla dessert, and I constantly got compliments. READ ALSO: Lattafa Khamrah vs Khamrah Qahwa: Which One Should You Buy?

Pricing

The Arami Glow Oil in Vanilla Spice retails for ₦8,500 (100ml), with smaller and larger sizes available, like ₦5,500 for 60ml and ₦12,400 for 250ml at Arami . Considering it’s a multipurpose oil with a scent, I think the pricing is very fair. Many brands would’ve hiked the price just because of the added fragrance, but Arami kept it accessible. There are also other scent options like Oud of Eden, Sweet Oud, Petal Muse, plus an unscented version. If you sign up for their newsletter on the website also gets you a 10% discount code, a nice bonus.

Arami Essentials’ Glow Oil really lives up to its name. It nourishes, softens, and gives the skin a radiant finish without feeling greasy. The Vanilla Spice scent is sweet and comforting, though more subtle than I expected, which makes it versatile for layering.