When Rihanna first debuted the half-shaved hairstyle in mid-2009, during her Rated R era, it carried through into 2010 as she promoted singles like Hard and Rude Boy. It was bold, edgy, and instantly iconic. So iconic, in fact, that Cassie Ventura rocked it for so long it basically became her signature.

At the time, everyone, and I mean everyone, either wanted it or tried their own version of it. Rihanna was well on her way to being the “Bad Girl Riri” we know her to be today, and her hairstyles were one of her ways of expressing herself. This hairstyle is known as the undercut, also referred to as the side shave or half-shaved head. One side of the hair is buzzed down close to the scalp, while the rest of the hair is left long and flowing. The contrast is what makes it so striking. It’s a little bit rebellious, a little bit glam, and completely unforgettable.

Now, in 2025, the undercut is making a comeback. However, it’s not the same as the version we wore (or admired) back in the early 2010s. Much like fashion, beauty is cyclical, and this trend has evolved over time. Just like we’ve seen extra-thin eyebrows sneaking back into the scene, extra-dark lip liner with a million lip combos, and even the pixie cut staging a return, the undercut is back, but with a twist.

1. Side Braids

This time around, the side shave has been reimagined into side braids. It’s like the softer, more versatile sister of the undercut. Instead of shaving one half of your hair, cornrows are plaited neatly on one side of the head to mimic that shaved look, while the other half flows with a sew-in or weave cascading down.

It’s the hairstyle for anyone who wants the edgy vibe without the permanent commitment of buzzing off their hair. You can also play around with different braid patterns. Zigzags, swirls, hearts, you name it. Just make sure to book a professional braider, as the sew-in side should be layered well and laid flat to avoid looking bulky rather than sleek.

Compared to the soft, ultra-feminine hairstyles dominating recently (boho braids, Jayda Wayda braids), this look feels fierce and daring. It's the kind of hairstyle that makes you want to wear leather trousers and red lipstick just because.

2. Lemonade Braids

If side braids feel a bit too edgy for you, there’s always the lemonade braid route. When Beyoncé dropped Lemonade in 2016, those long, blonde cornrows in the visuals instantly became legendary. Lemonade braids aren’t paired with a sew-in; they’re simply all braids, sweeping to one side for that effortless but statement-making look.

This style is less experimental than side braids, but just as impactful. It's the type of hairstyle you can wear anywhere: to brunch, to a wedding, or on holiday, and still feel like a star.

3. Pixie Cut

Another hairstyle enjoying a full-on renaissance right now is the pixie cut. Traditionally, a dramatic haircut is seen as a symbol of transformation (new hair, new era, new you), but the pixie is also simply chic, timeless, and versatile.

A pixie cut is essentially a very short haircut, usually cropped close around the back and sides while leaving slightly longer layers on top. The fun thing is, there’s a version for everyone. There’s the curly pixie cut for textured hair, finger waves pixie for that vintage-glam moment, pixie with side bangs for extra drama, and the list goes on. Stars like Halle Berry and Victoria Beckham wore it in the ’90s, and now we’re seeing it updated for today.