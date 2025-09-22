Anklets are a simple chain around the ankle, and they are mostly used as a fashion accessory.

Due to its multiple origins, the anklet has several meanings which can sometimes go in opposite directions. The anklet, also called ankle chain, ankle bracelet, ankle string, and leg chain, is mostly worn by women.

Wearing anklets did not just start now; it has been with us for a long time, and over the years, it has and will continue to trend among young and older women worldwide as a fashion trend. The use of these anklets among women has become the most controversial fashion in Nigeria, coupled with the nose ring and waist beads.

While the anklets may generally be worn as a fashion ornament, tribes, beliefs, religions, and general misconceptions assign different meanings to the anklets.

General Misconceptions About Anklets

Today, anklets are among the most controversial fashion accessories in Nigeria, as it has been reduced to a sign of waywardness. One of the most common beliefs is that an anklet on the right leg automatically brands a woman as a prostitute or “runs girl.”

On the other hand, an anklet on the left leg is sometimes taken as a signal of lesbianism. These labels have no historical or cultural foundation but have taken root in popular opinion. Part of this misunderstanding stems from selective readings of the Bible, particularly Isaiah 3:16–21, where anklets are mentioned among the ornaments worn by proud women.

Another factor is societal conservatism. Because the ankle is considered a sensual part of the body in some cultures, jewellery placed there is sometimes viewed as sexually suggestive.

Religious Views On Anklets

In Islam, it is permissible for women to wear anklets on their legs for beautification, but they should not shake them in front of non-mahram men to attract attention to them. Allah says (interpretation of the meaning): “And let them not stamp their feet so as to reveal what they hide of their adornment.” [al-Nur 24:31]

For Christians, the Bible mentions anklets in the Old Testament, particularly in Isaiah 3:16-21. They are described as ornaments of pride worn by women who sought attention. The passages portray anklets as part of a woman’s beauty and charm but also as a symbol of vanity.

This led to centuries of interpretation in Christian communities where anklets became associated with indecency or moral looseness. However, the scripture never explicitly condemns the accessory itself, only the attitude of pride attached to it.

Anklets in Nigerian Cultures

Hausa

In Hausa tradition, anklets are private adornments. A married woman may wear them, but they are meant for her husband’s eyes and ears alone. The soft jingle of the anklet becomes a sign of intimacy, symbolising both marriage and affection.

Igbo

Among the Igbo, anklets symbolise prestige, beauty, and wealth. They are often crafted from brass, beads, or even elephant tusks and appear in festivals, coronations, and dances. To the Igbo, anklets are markers of class and cultural pride.

Yoruba

For the Yoruba, anklets carry spiritual symbolism. They are often tied to the spirit of children, used in cultural rites, and sometimes worn by chiefs. While they beautify the wearer, their meaning embodies identity and lineage.

Anklets In Other Cultures

In many African settings, anklets reflect marital status, social rank, or family wealth. However, in modern Western culture, anklets are mostly fashion statements.

Ivory Coast : Anklets made from bronze or brass are worn during initiations, funerals, and festivals.

Burkina Faso & Congo : Anklets are wedding gifts. A groom may present his bride with several pairs before marriage discussions even begin.

Liberia & Ghana : Cultural dancers often adorn their ankles with beads or chains, showcasing beauty and rhythm during performances.

Ancient Egypt : Anklets signified social class. Wealthy women wore gold anklets, while prostitutes used them as identifiers.

India : In India, anklets celebrate femininity and sensuality. Brides wear them during weddings as symbols of union, while charms and bells make them instruments of allure.

China: Chinese children once wore anklets as talismans to ward off evil spirits, making them protective rather than decorative.

Although modern society dismisses anklets as mere fashion or controversy, history reveals them as one of the oldest and most meaningful forms of adornment.