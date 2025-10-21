7-affordable-high-protein-foods-nigerians-are-eating-instead-of-chicken-in-2025

The regular chicken you would normally buy without thinking is now a celebrity at a premium. Even doctors can’t, with their full chest, advise patients to eat more chicken. With food prices soaring and chicken becoming almost a luxury item, many Nigerians are searching for cheap sources of protein to stay healthy without breaking the bank. The good news? There are plenty of high-protein, affordable alternative foods that cost less than a kilo of chicken and are just as nutritious.

1. Beans: The OG of Nigerian Protein

Beans have always been the ride-or-die of Nigerian homes. This legume does it all, whether ewa agoyin, moi moi, or akara. A cup of beans gives about 15g of protein, enough to keep you energised until dinner. It’s cheap, filling (especially when paired with bread), and versatile. This is the perfect protein in times like these, when many Nigerians are doing the 101 or 001 meal plan .

2. Eggs

Despite the price increases, eggs are still one of the most affordable protein options. Each egg gives you around 6 g of complete protein and essential nutrients your body loves. From boiled eggs in your Indomie to fried eggs beside your yams, they’re quick, versatile, and always delicious. Plus, they’re one of the easiest proteins to include in your daily meals, especially if you’re on a tight schedule.

3. Groundnut (Peanuts)

Who knew that a ₦100-₦200 cone of groundnut from a street hawker could be a powerful protein alternative? Groundnuts are rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants, making them one of the most underrated snacks in Nigeria . You can eat them roasted or boiled, or blend them into groundnut soup for a complete meal. They’re proof that small things can be mighty and delicious.

4. Fish

As chicken becomes a luxury, fish is taking centre stage. It has become a go-to protein source in many homes, whether tilapia, catfish, or stockfish. It’s packed with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and protein, making it affordable and heart-healthy . You can grill, fry, or smoke it, and it still tastes amazing.

5. Soybeans

If you’ve had awara/wara/beske (tofu made from soybeans), you already know how satisfying it is. Soybeans is plant-based, protein-packed, meat-free (perfect for vegetarians), and affordable. You can fry, bake, or mix it into stews for extra flavour.

6. Ponmo

Ponmo (cow skin) contains a high amount of collagen, which is a type of protein. It is one of the cheapest sources of protein, readily available, rich in flavour, and chewy. From peppered ponmo at parties to ponmo in egusi or efo riro, it adds variety and joy to Nigerian meals.

7. Crayfish and Snails: Tiny But Mighty

Don’t let their size fool you. They move slowly, but they deliver serious protein gains. Crayfish add a rich flavour to soups and stews , while snails bring texture and nutrients that rival any meat. Whether it’s a handful of crayfish in your okra soup or a spicy plate of peppered snails, these options are flavourful and filling.

Final Thoughts

