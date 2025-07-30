7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Ponmo

If you’re Nigerian, you’ve had ponmo in efo riro, pepper soup, or as an affordable meat substitute. It’s chewy, affordable, and found in almost every market and Nigerian soups . But have you ever paused to wonder about the nutritional value of ponmo in Nigeria or asked yourself if it is good for you? Here are seven surprising facts about ponmo: its hidden benefits, its collagen‑packed perks for skin and bones, and the simple safety steps that let you enjoy it with peace of mind.

READ ALSO: 11 Toys That Help Children Learn at Home .

1. Ponmo is made from Cow skin.

Ponmo is the skin of a cow processed and prepared for consumption. It can be boiled, fried, grilled or used to prepare many dishes.

2. It Contains Real Nutrients

The most common question is: Does ponmo have any protein? Some say it does, some say it doesn’t. But boiled white ponmo does contain protein and many other nutrients. According to dietitian Oluwakemi Olanrewaju , 100 g of properly cleaned ponmo delivers about 224 kcal, nearly 47 g of protein, and minerals like calcium (61 mg) and iron (4.3 mg). That makes it a source of energy and building blocks.

3. It's a Source of Collagen.

Ponmo contains collagen, which benefits skin health, hair, and nails . Collagen helps maintain a youthful and healthy appearance by providing structural support, improving skin elasticity, and promoting hydration. As we age, collagen production naturally declines, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. The collagen from ponmo helps maintain a youthful and healthy appearance by providing structural support, improving skin elasticity, and promoting hydration.

READ ALSO: 7 Easy Habits That Help Your Nails Grow Longer and Stronger .

4. It Increases Bone Density

When boiled, ponmo’s tough fibres become gelatin, which supports bone health. For middle‑aged and older Nigerians, collagen boost can also mean stronger joints. Ponmo is also rich in phosphorus and calcium, which build and maintain strong bones. However, eating too much ponmo can lead to excess collagen buildup, which may cause joint pain and inflammation.

5. Ponmo Can Be Low‑Fat and Low‑Calorie

Despite its rich protein and collagen, boiled ponmo is just about 1.1 g of fat per 100 g. That makes it a lighter option compared to fatty beef cuts or suya. If you’re watching your weight but still crave something chewy, you can substitute fatty beef with ponmo. Just remember it’s not a complete protein source: pair it with beans, fish, or eggs for a balanced meal.

6. There Are Two Types—White vs. Brown Ponmo (Which Is Safer?)

There are two main types of ponmo: White Ponmo – Boiled, softer, and less processed.

Brown Ponmo – Roasted with tyres or chemicals. Higher risk of toxins. All the benefits above vanish if Ponmo isn’t prepared correctly. Some street vendors roast it over used tyres, engine oil, or discarded plastic, releasing toxic chemicals like lead, arsenic, and dioxins that are linked to cancer, liver damage, and breathing problems. The water used to soak the ponmo can also harbour E. coli. When you see brown, overly dark ponmo, think twice before buying it. Also, wash your ponmo thoroughly with food-grade hydrogen peroxide to eliminate germs and bacteria before cooking.

This 3% medical-grade solution is best for wound cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. It comes in a 100 ml bottle, which makes it suitable for home first aid. It is also safe for minor cuts and mouth rinses (when diluted). Price: ₦566. Where to Buy: Shop Health Plus Nigeria .

READ ALSO: 7 Brilliant Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide Every Nigerian Home Should Know .

7. It Aids Digestion

Ponmo contains a high fibre content, and foods containing fibre naturally aid digestion. It adds bulk to the stool and regulates bowel movement. The collagen in ponmo turns to gelatin when cooked, and Gelatin is known to be easily digestible and soothes the digestive system.

To enjoy ponmo safely, insist on white ponmo—the boiled kind. Rinse thoroughly, soak in several water changes, and discard the first boil. Avoid stalls with smoky smells or greasy work surfaces. Simmer it in clean water at home for 10–15 minutes before adding to your stew.