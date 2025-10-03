7 popular Nigerian snacks and their global twins

Food is one of the most delightful ways to travel the world without needing a passport or a visa. It carries stories, history, and culture all wrapped up in flavours.

In Nigeria, snacks are more than just something to munch on. They are tied to our childhood memories, the street corners that are buzzing with life non-stop, the long and uncomfortable bus rides, as well as occasions and festive gatherings.

An interesting find is that many of these our beloved Nigerian treats have surprising global lookalikes. So, whether you are munching on puff-puff you bought from Mummy Precious at your bus-stop or biting into a beignet in Paris, you are closer to home than you think.

Here are seven popular Nigerian snacks and their global twins that prove food is the ultimate universal language.

1. Puff-Puff & Beignets (France)

Puff-Puff & Beignets

As a proper Nigerian, you must have stopped by a street vendor frying golden balls of puff-puff, and you know first-hand the joy that comes with biting into its hot and fluffy centre. Puff-puff is Nigeria’s fried dough that is simple, sweet, and endlessly addictive. A treat loved by a large number of people.

Its global twin? Beignets, the French-inspired New Orleans classic. Both are deep-fried dough balls, soft inside, crispy outside, and sometimes dusted with sugar. The difference is that Beignets tend to be square-shaped and a little buttery, while puff-puff keeps its bite-sized and small ball-shaped.

We sometimes dunk puff-puff in pepper sauce, while in France, beignets can be paired with a cup of coffee. Either way, these two are cousins across continents.

2. Chin Chin & Churros (Spain/Mexico)

Chin Chin & Churros

Chin chin is the king of Nigerian road trip snacks. Small, crunchy, nutmeg-infused cubes of fried dough that slip into your mouth faster than you can count. It is also addictive and a constant at weddings and especially Christmas gatherings. It also comes in different shapes aside from the cubes.

Across the world, churros hold the same charm in Spain and Mexico. Long sticks of fried dough, dusted in sugar, sometimes dipped in chocolate. Like chin chin, they are also crunchy, sweet, and made for sharing. The shapes may differ, but the vibe is just the same as the other.

3. Suya & Kebab (Middle East)

Suya & Kebab

Nights in Nigeria are known for the smoky aroma of suya that fills the air. Grilled meat skewers, generously coated with yaji spice (a fiery mix of ground peanuts, pepper, and secret ingredients), served with onions and shredded cabbage. Suya is more like an evening ritual for us Nigerians.

The closest match to our dear Suya is the Middle Eastern Kebab. From Turkey to Lebanon, skewered meat seasoned with herbs and spices is grilled over open flames. While kebabs lean towards savoury and herby, suya is unapologetically hot and spicy and that brings out the Nigerianess in it.

4. Akara & Falafel (Middle East)

Akara & Falafel

If Saturday mornings in Nigeria had a mascot, it would be akara. These deep-fried bean cakes, crispy on the outside and soft inside, are best enjoyed with bread (agege style) or pap/custard. Affordable and filling, akara is the snack of the people.

Its twin is the falafel, a staple in the Middle East. Made from chickpeas or fava beans, falafels are also fried into balls or patties and served in pita bread. Both snacks are made from legumes, but while falafel is herby and earthy, akara is more straightforward, spicy and is mostly associated with breakfast.

5. Boli (Roasted Plantain) & Roasted Bananas (Caribbean/Latin America)

Boli (Roasted Plantain) & Roasted Bananas

Boli is the typical Lagos street food. Plantains roasted over open flames until smoky and caramelised, eaten with groundnuts and wrapped in newspaper or can also be paired with spicy pepper sauce. It is incredibly tasty.

In the Caribbean or Latin America, it is common to find roasted bananas or plantains cooked in pretty much the same way. The flavours overlap as they are both sweet, smoky, and soft, but Nigerians raise the stakes with the addition of pepper sauce to give it that sweet and savory feel.

6. Egg roll and Scotch Egg (UK)

Egg roll and Scotch Egg

Egg roll is that Nigerian snack that stands out in the array of other snacks when you stop at a small kiosk to purchase something quick to munch on. A boiled egg tucked inside dough and deep-fried until golden brown, it is that one snack that is filling and always dependable, especially when paired with soft drinks. It is perfect for school break times and bus park hunger pangs.

Its global twin is the Scotch egg, a classic British snack. Instead of dough, the egg is wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried (or baked). Both are comfort snacks built around the same idea of biting through a crunchy exterior into a perfectly cooked egg centre.

7. Kilishi & Beef Jerky (US)

Kilishi & Beef Jerky

Kilishi is thinly sliced beef marinated in a spicy peanut-and-chilli paste, sun-dried and grilled until crisp. It is chewy, fiery, and addictive.

The American beef jerky is the closest match. Both are dried meat snacks meant for storage and travel. Jerky is salty and smoky, while kilishi is fiery and well-spiced. But they share the same essence.

A taste of home, shared across the world

From puff-puff to kilishi, Nigerian snacks hold more than just flavour. As we have seen, these treats are not entirely unique to Nigeria. They echo snacks enjoyed in different parts of the world, reminding us that food is a shared experience.