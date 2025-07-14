FG declares Tuesday, July 15 public holiday to honour Buhari

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July 2025, as a public holiday in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The announcement comes as part of a seven-day national mourning period earlier declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on Monday, 14 July, following the president’s approval.

He said the holiday serves as a mark of respect for the former leader’s service, integrity, and dedication to national development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation.

“This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Tunji-Ojo called on citizens to use the day to honour Buhari’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, values that he said the former president consistently championed throughout his leadership.

The late president, who died earlier in July, had served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and later as a democratically elected president between 2015 and 2023.

His tenure was marked by efforts to combat corruption and terrorism, although his economic and security policies sparked debates across various sectors.

As previously announced, the national flags are to fly at half-mast throughout the seven-day mourning period, which began on Sunday, 13 July.

The Ministry of Interior, through its Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, extended the Federal Government’s condolences to the family of the late president, the people of Katsina State, and the entire nation.