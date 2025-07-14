From grief to glee: Buhari’s death sparks mixed reactions from celebrities

The passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has ignited a firestorm of mixed reactions across the country—and even celebrities aren’t holding back. While some offered solemn tributes, others used the moment to reflect on a legacy they say was riddled with pain, silence, and suffering.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Here’s how some of Nigeria’s public figures are reacting:

Tacha

Reality TV star Tacha took the high road, offering a respectful nod to Buhari’s place in Nigeria’s politics

No matter your views, Muhammadu Buhari was a major part of Nigeria’s story. RIP💔

Kate Henshaw

Nigerian actress and activist Kate Henshaw took to X (Formerly Twitter) and reposted another person's content which read, “I know they don’t care, but Nigerian leaders should take a look at Twitter today and have a glimpse at what the reaction might be when they eventually die.. again I know they don’t care.”

Emeka Nwagbaraocha

Actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha didn’t mince words. His post was laced with rage, referencing Buhari’s controversial response to the EndSARS protests.

Anyway, nobody should say respect the dead. Allow people process it the way they wish. A wicked Man through and through. Didn’t care about this country! Do you guys remember how he reacted after the EndSars Massacre? Yup! Wicked man!

Charlyboy

Outspoken entertainer Charlyboy stayed true to his rebellious brand. He mocked the late president, stating that his Karma would follow him.

See dis AI looking man.If true true dis na Buhari, God biko, joor handle this man the way he handled all of us fraustrated Nigerians. May Karma be his portion.Good Riddance. One down many to go.

Pere Egbi

Actor and BBNaija alumnus Pere Egbi delivered one of the more balanced tributes. He acknowledged Buhari’s flaws, prayed for his family, and seized the moment to appeal to current president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is a sad day for Nigeria and Nigerians. May God grant your family the fortitude to bear this great Loss. You led Nigeria to the best of your ability. While you weren’t a perfect man or leader (because no man is and no man will ever be), you gave your all to the country.

May his soul rest in peace until resurrection morning. Mr. President @officialABAT, as you reflect on your predecessor’s legacy, I appeal to your conscience and your power:

Nigeria is hurting. Millions are broken. Many have lost faith in our political leaders, not because they want to, but because the pain left behind has fermented into bitterness and hate. I do not agree with some things you’ve done so far. But I do believe healing is not impossible and that you, as president, still hold the power to change the narrative for good.