7 Cooking mistakes Nigerians commonly make and how to fix them

These errors, though common, can be easily avoided with the right knowledge and approach. Whether you’re a busy professional trying to whip up dinner or a food enthusiast perfecting your favourite recipes, understanding these cooking pitfalls and how to correct them can make all the difference.

This article explores seven common cooking mistakes many Nigerians make and provides practical solutions to help you avoid them.

1. Overcooking vegetables

Nigerians love vegetable-rich dishes like egusi and edikaikong, but overcooking greens can rob them of nutrients and their vibrant colour.

Fix: Cook leafy greens briefly, just enough to soften them without making them mushy. Add them towards the end of cooking and simmer for a few minutes.

2. Using too much oil

Many Nigerian dishes, like stew and jollof rice, require oil, but excess oil can make the food greasy and unhealthy.

Fix: Measure your oil before adding it. For health-conscious cooking, you can skim off excess oil after cooking or use non-stick cookware to reduce oil usage.

3. Oversalting food

Too much salt can overpower flavours and ruin a meal.

Fix: If you oversalt, add a starchy ingredient like potatoes or extra vegetables to absorb the salt. Alternatively, dilute the dish with water or stock to balance the flavours.

4. Overcooking rice

Overcooked rice often turns mushy, ruining dishes like fried rice. This happens when too much water is added or when rice is left on the heat for too long.

Fix: Use the right water-to-rice ratio (typically 2:1 for white rice) and monitor it closely while cooking. For fried rice, undercook slightly to maintain a firm texture while frying.

5. Not measuring ingredients

Eyeballing ingredients is common but can lead to inconsistent flavours.

Fix: Invest in measuring spoons and cups. While traditional methods are fine, precision ensures your recipes taste consistent every time.

6. Multitasking while cooking

With the fast pace of modern life, it’s tempting to multitask while cooking, but this often results in burnt food.

Fix: Dedicate your full attention to cooking. Use timers to keep track of cooking times, especially for frying or boiling dishes.-

7. Skipping prepping time

Many skip proper preparation like washing rice thoroughly or cutting ingredients uniformly, which affects the final dish.

Fix: Take the time to prepare ingredients properly. For example, rinse rice several times to remove excess starch, ensuring fluffy and separate grains.

Cooking mistakes happen to everyone, but with these tips, you can elevate your culinary game and serve delicious, well-prepared meals every time. Nigerian cuisine balances flavours and textures; small changes can make a big difference in your dishes.