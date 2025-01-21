6 helpful cooking tips you never knew (but now you do!)

Add a little bit more genius to your cooking style with these life-saving kitchen hacks!

Spaghetti Hack: Start with your sauce! Cooking your sauce first before boiling the spaghetti ensures that your pasta doesn’t stick together or become dry. The hot, “limpy” spaghetti will absorb the sauce better, making each bite more flavorful.

Semo Without Lumps: Here’s the pro tip: bring your water to a boil, then reduce the heat before adding your semo gradually. Stir continuously to prevent lumps, and if the semo looks a little dry towards the end, add a little hot water, punch a hole in the middle, and let it steam for 5 minutes. This hack keeps the semo fresh for days without any weird smell!

Perfect Boiled Eggs: Cook eggs for 8-10 minutes for that perfect balance and then immediately after boiling, place the eggs in cold water. Let them cool for a few minutes, and you’ll see the shell comes off easily.

Over-Salted Jollof Rice: If your jollof rice has turned into a salty disaster, place a slice of bread on top of the rice and let it absorb the excess salt.

Frying Fish: To avoid the nightmare of fried fish sticking to the pot, sprinkle a little flour in the oil before adding the fish. It forms a barrier that keeps your fish crispy and intact!

Bubbling Rice: When cooking rice, avoid the bubbling over by waiting until most of the water has evaporated before adding salt. This keeps the rice from foaming up and boiling over — and it ensures the salt is evenly distributed!

