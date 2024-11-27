5 hidden signs your friend is jealous of you

According to dictionary.com, "To be jealous is to feel resentment, bitterness, or hostility toward someone because they have something that you don't."

While you can’t avoid the feeling of jealousy, letting those dark thoughts linger can drastically affect friendships and cause people to seek to harm their friends.

Here are 5 signs your friend is jealous of you:

1. They discourage you from trying new things

When a friend is jealous of you, they may discourage you from trying new things, especially if it’s something they are already doing.

They fear you might outshine them or take the spotlight.

In contrast, a friend who isn’t jealous will encourage you and celebrate your decision to venture into something new.

2. Talking behind your back

This is a common sign your friend might be jealous of you. They feel insecure and try to undermine you in front of others.

They may say unpleasant things about you behind your back but later act friendly, as if nothing happened.

3. They become distant

A jealous friend feels like they're not achieving as much as you are, and because of this, they find it difficult to tolerate your presence.

4. Unhealthy competition

Healthy competition can be beneficial and serve as a form of motivation.

However, once your friend starts coveting everything you have, it's a clear sign of jealousy.

For instance, it seems like they want everything you have. Anything you get, they want to get something better.

5. Compliments like insults

If you're truly observant, you'll notice your friend giving you backhanded compliments.

For example, if you start a business and tell them about it, they might say, "Congratulations, although people don't really make money from this business, but good for you."

It's important to approach your friend subtly and non-confrontationally when you notice these signs. I