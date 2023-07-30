ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to mend a broken friendship and be on good terms again

Temi Iwalaiye

We want to talk about those friendships we miss and lost and how we can get them back today, which is World Friendship Day.

How to mend a broken friendship
How to mend a broken friendship (123F]

How can you rekindle the spark or go back to happier days?

Have you ever noticed that sometimes we keep our anger to ourselves without even expressing it? We just act passive-aggressive until they pick up the negative vibe and leave us alone.

If your friend offended you, tell them about it, but not aggressively but in a reconciliatory way. Maybe they had a reason; perhaps you misunderstood them. Just talk about the issue.

I recall a time when my dear friend fell ill, and I willingly made the effort to visit him at the hospital, even taking a day off from my responsibilities. Unfortunately, when I found myself in a similar predicament, suffering alone and confined to a hospital bed, he was unable to reciprocate the same level of care and support. He had a lot of excuses, and it hurt. At the end of the day, he apologised and tried to make amends. I had a choice to either forgive him and continue the friendship or hold a grudge and never forgive him. I chose forgiveness, and we are still closer than ever.

If you offended them, you should sincerely ask for forgiveness and seek to make amends. If you borrowed money and didn’t pay it back, or if you paid it back after many calls and threats, ask for forgiveness, pay back the money owed, and do better next time.

Building and nurturing deep friendships requires effort. One effective way to maintain a strong bond with your friends is by reaching out to them through phone and video calls, even if you're not particularly fond of talking on the phone. Nothing compares to the experience of hearing their voice and seeing their expressions, which adds a special dimension to your interactions that text messages cannot replicate. Even though, texts are good too.

Love and care is important in friendships
Love and care is important in friendships [Popsugar] Pulse Nigeria

Do you know what they are going through? What’s happening in their lives? Instead of accusing your friend of not calling you, ask them what is happening to them. Be a shoulder to lean on.

If your friends can’t rely on you in times of need and distress, are you friends? Friendships might have an element of sacrifice, but that’s just what makes the bond strong.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

