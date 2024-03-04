7 places to meet and make friends as an adult

Thankfully, there are plenty of spots where you can meet new people who share your interests. Here are seven great places to start building new friendships.

1. Religious centers

Mosques, churches, and other religious centres in Nigeria are central places for social gathering and community support. Many offer groups or social activities beyond the regular services, providing opportunities to connect with others on a deeper level.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Gyms and fitness classes

Staying active isn't just good for your health; it can also be a social activity. Gyms, yoga studios, and dance classes are filled with people looking to improve their fitness. Don't be shy to strike up a conversation about workout tips or class schedules. You might just find a workout buddy.

3. Volunteering

Volunteering for a cause you care about is not just good for the community; it's also a fantastic way to meet like-minded individuals. Whether it's helping out at a local orphanage, planting trees, or participating in a city race, you'll find others who share your passion for giving back.

4. Local community events

ADVERTISEMENT

Community events like festivals, market days, and local football matches are perfect for meeting people in a relaxed environment. You already have something in common—the event itself—so striking up a conversation can be easier than you think.

2. Workshops and classes

Are you interested in learning something new, like baking, dancing, or even coding? Look for workshops or classes in your area. These settings are great for meeting people because you'll see the same faces regularly, which helps in building friendships. Plus, you'll already have a shared interest to talk about.

6. Online communities

In today's digital world, making friends online is more common than ever. Look for forums, social media groups, or apps that cater to your interests. Many of these communities organise regular meetups, allowing you to take online friendships into the real world.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Restaurants and bookstores

Sometimes, making friends can be as simple as hanging out in a restaurant or bookstore. These quiet, relaxed environments are great for striking up conversations about a book you're reading or the meal you're enjoying. Plus, many host events like book readings or open mic nights, giving you even more opportunities to meet people.

Tips for making new friends

Be open: Don't be afraid to introduce yourself and start conversations. Most people are happy to make new friends.

Don't be afraid to introduce yourself and start conversations. Most people are happy to make new friends. Be yourself: Authenticity attracts people. Being genuine in your interactions will help you form stronger connections.

Authenticity attracts people. Being genuine in your interactions will help you form stronger connections. Follow up: Met someone you clicked with? Don't be shy to ask for their contact information and reach out for another meet-up.