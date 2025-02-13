2Baba set to marry again - Is 2nd time the charm? X reacts

Congratulations to 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru—the newest engaged couple in town!

Nigerians woke up to yet another surprise from the African Queen crooner, a proposal video! Just when we were still processing 2baba's new world. Recall that in an earlier video, he said:

Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.

Unknown to us that he was eager to be the groom, 2baba wasted no time. In a viral clip, a blushing and shy Natasha swayed from side to side as 2Baba proposed to her, surrounded by what appeared to be their close friends.

Despite multiple baby mamas, seven children, and a history of cheating scandals, 2Baba still managed to win over a 31-year-old, never-been-married deputy majority leader of the Edo State House of Assembly with a law degree. It begs the question—are men the prize?

How is 2baba still a catch in the light of all these? Is it true love? Is it because of his fame? Did he sing you are my African queen to her and she fell for him? Natasha is the grand daughter of the wealthy Igbinedion family so its certainly not the money, right?

Some people are even pitying 2Baba, saying Natasha comes from a powerful family that won’t stand by and let him treat her like his past women. Could she be the one to finally make 2Baba a kept man?

Or maybe we’re just overanalyzing. Maybe this marriage will last, and Natasha is the woman who finally brings him peace, who knows? He never denied her, publicly begged the entire country to beg her to marry him, and still went ahead to propose. If that’s not the sign of a truly finished man, what is?

Some men are applauding 2Baba for finally choosing a "high-value" woman who matches his status. With Natasha’s impressive credentials, it’s clear she’s not just bringing something to the table—she’s bringing her own table.

Men are taking jabs at online feminists who wrote off 2Baba after his divorce announcement. They assumed no Nigerian woman would accept him, but here we are, with a blushing bride-to-be!

And then to the other big rumour: Is Natasha really pregnant for 2baba? Is number 8 incoming? Whether it’s a deep love for children or a habit of leaving his mark, one thing is certain—2Baba’s genes are so strong, a DNA test is hardly necessary.

We just hope Natasha knows exactly what she’s signing up for. With all the Annie drama, we’re not saying she’s walking into a battlefield instead of a marriage, more like stepping onto an unpredictable battleground.