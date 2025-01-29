2 lessons men can learn from 2Baba and Annie’s divorce saga (Opinion)

The long and complicated relationship between Nigerian music legend 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) and actress Annie Idibia has been a rollercoaster of love, heartbreak, public scrutiny, and deep emotional turmoil.

While their marriage/divorce continues to be a topic of debate on social media, it also holds valuable lessons for men navigating love, commitment, and family life.

If you want to build a healthy and lasting relationship, here are key lessons men can learn from the 2Baba and Annie Idibia divorce.

1. Know Yourself Before Committing to Marriage

Every man should take the time to understand himself. If you know you struggle with faithfulness, own it and avoid marriage altogether. 2Baba’s history of infidelity and multiple baby mamas before marrying Annie was a red flag, yet, he still went ahead with marriage, knowing his past patterns.

Marriage requires discipline, commitment, and a willingness to prioritize your partner above fleeting pleasures.

2. Money Won’t Fix a Broken Relationship

Many men believe that financial stability guarantees relationship success, but 2Baba and Annie’s marriage proves otherwise. Despite 2Baba’s wealth and success, their marriage was plagued by emotional turmoil, trust issues, and public scandals.

If the foundation of a relationship is weak, financial gifts and expensive vacations won’t fix the underlying issues. True relationship success requires emotional intelligence, communication, and effort from both partners.

For men, while it’s easy to empathize with 2Baba, relationships and marriage require dedication and effort. You must be intentional about love, respect your partner’s emotions, and build a relationship founded on trust and mutual understanding.