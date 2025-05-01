10 workplace laws and rights every Nigerian employer and employee should know

If you are working in Nigeria or you are an employer, there are some rights and responsibilities that you should be aware of.

These include several laws that guide how people should be treated in the workplace, and understanding them can help you avoid issues or even stand up for yourself when something’s not right.

Let's look at them.

The Nigerian Constitution

The Nigerian Constitution protects all Nigerians from discrimination at work.

That means your gender, religion, tribe, or political views shouldn’t affect how you’re treated, paid, or promoted.

It also guarantees fair wages and decent working conditions.

The Labour Act

This is basically the go-to rulebook for most work-related matters. It covers contracts, pay, leave, work hours, and even how to properly end a job.

Employers are expected to provide a written contract within three months of hiring someone. And according to this Act, you can’t just fire someone without a proper reason.

Employee Compensation Act

If someone gets injured or falls seriously ill because of work, this law ensures they’re compensated.

So if your job involves any level of risk, your employer should be registered under this Act and make sure you're covered.

The Pension Reform Act

Everyone deserves to retire with something to fall back on. That’s where this law comes in. It requires employers to contribute to a pension scheme for their workers.

If you’re working full-time, your employer should be making monthly contributions to your retirement savings.

Industrial Training Fund (ITF)

This one’s especially useful for companies that focus on training and upskilling staff. It allows employers to get some money back when they invest in staff training.

Basically, it encourages companies to help their workers grow.

Trade Unions and Disputes

Employees have the right to join unions and bargain collectively. If things go south, like when there are strikes or unresolved issues, they’re handled through proper channels, including the National Industrial Court.

Working Hours and Overtime

According to the Nigeria's Labour Act, a standard working week should not exceed six days, and on the days you are working, you should not work more than eight hours.

These regulations are overseen by the National Industrial Court, which ensures that private-sector employers respect these regulations. If you work beyond that, especially weekends or holidays, you’re entitled to overtime pay.

Leave Entitlements

Here’s what the law says an employee is entitled to:

Annual Leave: At least 6 working days off after a full year of work.

Maternity Leave : 12 weeks total (6 weeks before and 6 weeks after childbirth), with at least 50% pay.

Sick Leave : Depends on your contract, but you should get paid time off when you’re genuinely ill.

Public Holidays: You should be off work and still get paid.

Termination

How long you’ve worked at a place determines how much notice your employer must give you:

Less than 3 months: 1 day’s notice

3 months to 2 years: 1 week’s notice

More than 2 years: 1 month’s notice

If you’re being let go, it should be for a valid reason, and you must be paid any outstanding salary or entitlements.

Data Privacy