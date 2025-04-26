Surviving remote work in Nigeria with NEPA, network wahala

When remote jobs come up in discussions, we often focus on the flexibility they offer and the opportunity to escape daily commutes.

But while these are important benefits of remote work, the harsh reality of unreliable electricity in Nigeria makes it difficult for people looking to explore this area.

So the question begs: can remote work truly thrive in a country where constant power cuts are the norm?

The truth is that most parts of Nigeria receive an average of 2 to 3 hours of light daily. As a remote worker who needs to meet deadlines and maintain good online communication constantly, you know this is a huge deficiency that can impact your work.

Add that to the ever-fluctuating mobile networks, and you can see there's so much to be desired. So, how can you survive working in such conditions?

Here are special strategies that can help you remain at the peak of productivity, even in the most unfavorable conditions.

Find a Backup

First of all, hope is not a strategy. You can't completely rely on having electricity during your most crucial work hours. It makes sense to find a backup you can switch to during outages. There are so many options, but the most popular are:

Generator or Inverter:

If you’re working full-time from home, a small generator or a solar inverter can save your sanity. These small generators are not too expensive, and they're fuel-efficient, allowing you to reduce your reliance on NEPA.

Power Banks:

If you're serious about remote work, you'd know better than to not invest in power banks. Keep at least two fully charged power banks on hand at all times. Laptops, phones, Wi-Fi modems - everything needs to stay alive for as long as the power outage lasts.

Extra Internet Options:

We can't always trust these networks, and that's why it makes sense to have alternatives. Get at least two different networks, such as mobile hotspots, MiFi, or dongles. This gives you an opportunity to switch networks when your primary provider is not strong enough.

Time Your Power Moves

Since NEPA often has a "mood," you have to plan your work around power schedules (yes, even if they’re unofficial). Different areas have different unofficial power schedules. Find what works in your area and time your work to suit. There are usually more chances of having electricity early in the morning, so start your day early and rest during power outages.

Choose Your Work Battles Wisely

Not every meeting needs video.

Not every project requires heavy internet use. So know when to use which. With the rising cost of the internet in Nigeria, you want to make the best out of every subscription. The following tips exist to help you handle things better.

Use audio calls over video where possible.

Prioritize lightweight apps like Slack, Asana, Google Docs, etc.

Download the offline version of important apps

Inform Before Trouble Strikes

Be proactive, not reactive.

If you sense power or network issues coming (rainy season, grid collapse news, or your generator coughing strangely), send a quick heads-up to your boss or team.