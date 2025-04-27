9-5 and still broke? Side hustles you can add to your corporate work

If you're in Nigeria, you'll be aware that the rising cost of living is a major concern. Unfortunately, many jobs today can't pay the bills.

Add that to the record level of job insecurity we're witnessing today, and you can see why side hustles are a must for everyone.

But the good news is that there's a hustle for everyone. So, whether you're a busy executive or a part-time employee, there's a side hustle for you to bump your income with.

Here, take a look at the hustles you can add to your 9-5 job.

1. Freelance Writing and Content Creation

Where else will we start from? Freelancing has become popular in recent times, and there's hardly any skill you can't sell. However, writing tops the chart for freelancing skills.

Organisations and brand influencers are constantly looking for talented writers to help craft different kinds of content. If you can string words together, this is a line you should explore. Register on freelance platforms like Upwork and make the best of your spare time to practice and market your skills.

2. Social Media Management

If you're a social media user who can’t put your devices away, you should definitely try social media management. Many small businesses are online but are unsure about growing their social media presence and engaging with customers online.

You can learn to manage Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook accounts for them for a fee. The best thing about this hustle is that you can do it anywhere. Whether you're at the office, at home, or on the go, pull out your phone, log in to your employer's page, and tap away.

3. Online Tutoring or Coaching

Although often underrated, this is one way to make money from home. Find the subject you're good at and develop yourself as an online teacher. There will always be students, professionals, and hustlers looking to learn something new.

You can offer services like coaching, academic tutoring, or mentorship. Whatever the case, you can be sure that people will pay anything to learn something new. Make the best use of your skills during your after-hours time.

4. E-commerce (Without Breaking the Bank)

These days, you don't have to rent a shop to become a business tycoon. People are owning and controlling businesses from the comfort of their homes. There are so many types of businesses you can start, control, and market on your mobile phone.

Whether it's mini-importation, thrift selling, or resale of beauty products, just be sure to connect with the right audience that will patronise you when you upload online.

5. Photography or Videography

If you have a good eye (and maybe even a good phone camera), you can start photography part-time. There's always an event that needs the service of a skilled photographer, from weddings and birthdays to Instagram shoots.

Just be strategic about details like quality and pricing. Potential clients won't mind booking appointments on weekends or off business hours, as long as you deliver the quality they desire.