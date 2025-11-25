The global domination of Tems is a music industry fairytale, but the truth is raw hustle. Born Temilade Openiyi, Tems is not just a singer. She is a Grammy-winning force. The story of Tems includes fierce independence and massive global statistics.

In this article, Pulse deep dives to uncover the figures, the early struggles, and the key people who helped launch Tems to superstardom in 2025. Tems is breaking records, and her net worth reflects this historic run. The world is finally catching up to her sound.

Profile Summary

Full Name: Temilade Openiyi

Date of Birth / Age : 11 June, 1995 (age 30 as of 2025)

Birthplace : Lagos, Nigeria

Nationality : Nigerian

Occupation : Entertainer (Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer)

Religion: Christianity

Parents: Mr. Openiyi (Father) and Ms Olasimbo Davidson (Mother)

Marital Status : Single

Years Active in Music : 2018 - Present

Net Worth : $5 million USD (est.)

Annual Earnings : Approximately $13 million USD (est.)

Instagram : @temsbaby

Facebook : @temsbaby

X(formerly Twitter) : @temsbaby

TikTok : @temsbaby

YouTube: @temsbaby

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems Education

Tems received a solid education in Lagos. At age 11 years old, she joined her school choir and soon began singing in falsetto but was noticed by her music teacher who coached her and taught her how to play the piano. She attended Dowen College in Lekki. During her time there, her talent was spotted. During her secondary school days, Tems was frequently bullied because of her voice.

After secondary school, Tems moved abroad for her university education. Tems pursued a degree in Economics. She studied at The IIE MSA, formerly known as Monash South Africa, in Johannesburg. Despite studying Economics, the heart of Tems was always in music. The foundation of the Tems sound is self-taught production. This DIY ethos is crucial to understanding Tems. She learned to produce music using YouTube tutorials. Tems had to overcome serious initial doubts. Tems confessed to CNN about her early struggles . "It was really hard to get people to take me seriously — not just as a producer, but as a singer, period," Tems recalled. "I didn't feel safe, I didn't feel seen, and I didn't feel supported for a very long time." This feeling of being overlooked fuels the drive of Tems.



Who are Tems’ parents?

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems was born to a Nigerian mother and a British-Nigerian father. Her parents divorced when she was five years old, and she was subsequently raised by her mother as a single parent in Lagos, Nigeria.

Her mother Olasimbo Davidson, is Nigerian and of Yoruba descent. Tems' mother was the woman featured in a popular Nigerian television advert for Royco seasoning cubes in the 1990s. Tems has a very close relationship with her mother, often acknowledging her sacrifices and support. She even included her mother's voice on a track ("Temilade Interlude") on her debut EP, For Broken Ears.

Her father is British-Nigerian. However, his identity remains out of public knowledge. He left the family when Tems was young and did not provide much support afterward. Tems has one known sibling, an older brother named Tunji. They grew up together and he often practiced music with her when they were younger, accompanying her on guitar. The two remain close and her brother was even featured on her Apple Music radio show, "The Leading Vibe".

Tems Musical Style

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems’ sound sits in a unique space, a smooth fusion of Alternative R&B, neo-soul and Afrobeats, known in Nigeria’s creative circles as alté. Her music leans heavily into mood and emotion. The production is often atmospheric and layered, creating a soft, immersive world that draws listeners in from the first note.

Unlike the fast, dance-driven pulse of mainstream Afropop, Tems prefers a slower, more thoughtful approach. Her songs are built around rich harmonies, warm grooves and clean, minimalist instrumentals that leave plenty of room for her signature contralto voice to shine.

Her writing is deeply introspective. Themes of self-worth, love, vulnerability and personal growth run through her work, giving her music a relatable emotional weight. Tems’ style is defined by honesty and depth, and it is this authenticity that has set her apart on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems Vocal Key

Tems possesses a powerful, versatile contralto range. This is the lowest female vocal type, known for its deep, rich, and often smoky or sultry texture, particularly in the lower registers. While Tems has performed across various musical keys depending on the song, she frequently performs in keys that complement her lower range.

For example, her hit song "Free Mind" is notably in the key of F minor. She leverages the depth and warmth of her voice to deliver soulful, emotionally resonant performances, capable of belting powerful notes in her chest voice and employing a soft, delicate falsetto.

Tems Discography

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems' discography includes one studio album, three extended plays (EPs), and numerous singles and collaborations as both a lead and a featured artist.

Studio Albums (LPs)

Born in the Wild (Released: June 7, 2024)

Extended Plays (EPs)

For Broken Ears (Released: September 25, 2020)

If Orange Was a Place (Released: September 15, 2021)

Love Is a Kingdom (Released: November 21, 2025)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue (Released: July 25, 2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable Singles as Lead Artist

"Mr Rebel" (2018)

"Looku Looku" (2019)

"Try Me" (2019)

"These Days" (2020)

"Damages" (2020)

"Crazy Tings" (2021)

"No Woman, No Cry" (with Marvel) (2022)

"Me & U" (2023)

"Not an Angel" (2023)

"Love Me JeJe" (2024)

"Burning" (2024)

Notable Singles as Featured Artist

"Know Your Worth" (Khalid and Disclosure featuring Davido and Tems ) (2020)

"Essence" (Wizkid featuring Tems or also Justin Bieber) (2021)

"Fountains" (Drake featuring Tems ) (2021)

"Wait for U" (Future featuring Drake and Tems ) (2022)

"Move" (Beyoncé featuring Grace Jones and Tems ) (2022)

"Raindance" (Dave featuring Tems ) (2025)

"I Think You're Special" (Justin Bieber featuring Tems) (2025)

As of the time of this report, Tems boasts 23.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. She is currently the Nigerian artist with the most monthly listeners on the streaming platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems’ Global Domination: The Key Role of Wale 'Tec' Davies

Nigerian rapper and half of the group Show Dem Camp, Wale Davies (known as Tec), played a crucial early role. Tems was often advised by Tec, as he championed her work early on. Tec’s guidance was pivotal. He spoke on the Overnight Success podcast about how he first spotted Tems’ unique talent when he heard her song “Mr. Rebel”.

He recalled how Tems was fiercely determined to control her sound and business, despite being kicked out from a recording studio in Lagos. She famously left her job in 2018. Tems chose to bet on herself entirely. Her debut single, "Mr. Rebel," released in 2018, was fully self-produced by Tems.

Tems Musical Career

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems has quickly risen from Lagos’ alté scene to become one of Africa’s most powerful global exports.

Her music has reshaped expectations for African artists on the world stage. With her striking voice and deeply emotional songwriting, she has carved out a lane that is unmistakably hers. Her rise is defined by international chart records, history-making streaming numbers and collaborations with some of the biggest names in global music.

Tems first captured attention in 2019 with “Try Me,” the breakout single that introduced her bold, alternative sound. Audiences connected instantly. Her music felt different: raw, honest and far from the glossy mainstream offerings dominating radio.

She solidified her presence with two critically praised EPs: For Broken Ears (2020), and If Orange Was a Place (2021). These projects showcased her writing strength and vocal depth, and they firmly stamped her identity across the African music landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her global breakthrough came soon after. Tems’ feature on Wizkid’s “Essence” in 2020 transformed her trajectory entirely. The song became a worldwide anthem, reached the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, and earned a Grammy nomination, opening doors to collaborations with Drake, Future, and Beyoncé.

In June 2024, she released her long-awaited debut album, Born in the Wild, to strong international chart performance. The project was supported by hit singles including “Love Me JeJe” and “Burning.”

She also made history in 2023, becoming the first female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy, collecting the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her contribution to Future’s chart-topping single “Wait for U.”

Which Record Label is Tems signed to?

ADVERTISEMENT

As of November 2025, Tems is signed to RCA Records, which she joined in September 2021. Her music is released through a partnership between RCA Records and the label Since '93. Earlier in her career, Tems released her first EP, For Broken Ears (2020), under her own label, The Leading Vibe. While she now has major label backing, she maintains a high degree of creative control over her music and production through these agreements.

Tems Chart Dominance and Billion-Stream Figures

Tems’ ascent is no accident. Her artistry, combined with carefully chosen collaborations and a sound that resonates across borders, has propelled her from a rising alté singer in Lagos to a global music icon with undeniable commercial impact.

She has not only earned her place in the global music conversation; she has redefined what success looks like for African women in contemporary music.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is the first African artist ever to debut a song at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, achieving the feat with Future’s “Wait for U.” The commercial success of Tems is staggering. Her streaming numbers put Tems in the elite tier of global music stars. Tems has surpassed 4.18 Billion total streams as of late 2025. The collaboration tracks are colossal for Tems.

Tems Top Streaming Tracks (2025 Figures) Streams (Approx.) Peak Billboard Hot 100 Peak US R&B/HH "Wait For U" (Future feat. Drake & Tems) 1.2 Billion+ #1 #1 "Essence" (Wizkid feat. Tems & Justin Bieber) 494.6 Million+ #9 #3 "Free Mind" (Tems Solo) 257.7 Million+ #46 #12 "Me & U" (Tems Solo) 227.6 Million+ N/A #12

Tems made history with "Wait For U." Tems is the first African female artist to surpass 1 Billion Spotify streams on a single track. She became the first Nigerian artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was a defining moment for Tems. Her solo track, "Free Mind," achieved major success. It peaked at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022. This track by Tems also held the female record for the longest-charting #1 song on the US R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The global appeal of Tems is clear.

Her debut album, Born in the Wild (2024), debuted strongly. It peaked at #25 on the Official UK Albums Chart and #18 on the Official UK Hip Hop and R&B Albums Chart. The lead single, "Love Me JeJe," peaked at #36 on the Official UK Singles Chart. Tems has secured four UK Top 40 singles. This showcases the consistent power of Tems' music.



ADVERTISEMENT

What is Tems Net Worth in 2025?

As of November 2025, Tems' net worth is estimated at approximately $5 million USD.

This figure is based on a calculation of her various revenue streams, including music royalties from streaming and record sales, income from global tours and performances, earnings from major brand endorsement deals, and income from her role in the San Diego FC ownership group. It is crucial to note that this is an estimation, as there is no official industry source for an Tems’ net worth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figure is a projection based on publicly available data, such as streaming numbers, average payouts, reported tour revenues, known brand deals and conversations with industry insiders (most of whom chose to remain anonymous). An artist's actual net income can vary significantly due to expenses, taxes, and contractual obligations with record labels and management.





How much does Tems charge per show?

Tems' fee per show varies significantly by event type (public concert vs. private event) and demand. For corporate or private events, her starting booking fee is estimated at $150,000 to $299,000 USD, according to Celebrity Talent .

ADVERTISEMENT

For major public concerts or festival headlines, the revenue per show can be much higher. Reports from Tems’ 2024 US tour indicate an average revenue of around $275,000 USD per show. Unofficial 2025 reports have even listed her show price at $1 million USD or more for large-scale events.





Tems Career Earnings Summary

Tems' estimated total annual gross earnings are in the range of $13 million USD. This is a pre-tax, pre-expense figure, as the final net income is subject to substantial deductions for management, record labels, and production costs. This estimate is based on refined streaming revenue calculations, a conservative touring schedule, and high-profile brand endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT



In September 2024, Tems earned her highest-grossing concert of all-time on with $548,000 USD at Radio City Music Hall in New York as part of the “Born in the Wild Tour". She is the highest-grossing Nigerian female musician, based on single concerts and shows.

According to Touring Data , Tems’ Born in the Wild Tour 2024 has reported four shows so far, generating total revenue of $1,099,834, averaging $274,959 per show. Across these dates, the tour has sold 17,024 tickets, averaging 4,256 per show at a ticket price of $64.60. In totality, her tour is estimated to have grossed more than $7 million USD across 28 shows.



Her annual Spotify streaming income is estimated to be between $2.7 million and $3.3 million USD. This calculation is based on an estimated 45-55 million monthly streams and an average payout rate of $0.005 USD per stream, reflecting her strong international audience in high-payout markets like the US and Europe. This revised figure is more grounded in specific stream data than previous, potentially exaggerated, reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Touring and live performances constitute the largest portion of Tems income, estimated at approximately $8.25 million USD annually. This is derived from a conservative estimate of 30 shows per year, with an average revenue per show of around $275,000 USD, a figure consistent with revenue reports from her 2024 US tour dates. High-profile, one-off performances at major events can significantly increase this figure in specific years. Finally, her income is bolstered by high-profile brand ambassadorships with luxury brands such as OMEGA and Hennessy, secured in 2025. These lucrative endorsement deals are estimated to contribute an additional $1 million to $3 million USD per year. This total estimate provides a comprehensive picture of Tems' multi-faceted revenue streams, highlighting her success as a globally demanded artist.



As of 2025, Tems is one of the most digitally successful artists in Afrobeats history. According to recent Spotify Wrapped data , Tems is the second Most Streamed Female Artist in Nigeria (the local market), Ghana, and Kenya, behind Ayra Starr. Due to her massive international features, she is Most Streamed Female African Artist Globally. She is the Number One Best-Selling Female Nigerian Musician in recent history, primarily due to her global streaming and certification milestones.



Tems is the Most Certified Female Nigerian artist in the U.S. and Canada, having accumulated the highest number of RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) certifications in the United States and the highest number of certifications in Canada among all Nigerian female artists. Tems is also the First Nigerian Female Artist Nominated for an Academy Award (Oscars). She co-wrote and provided background vocals for Rihanna’s song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which earned her a nomination for Best Original Song.



ADVERTISEMENT

Tems Awards & Achievements

Tems has won over 25 major career awards as of late 2025. Her accolades span prestigious international and African music awards, solidifying her global impact.



Key awards Tems has won include: Grammy Awards : 2 wins (the first Nigerian artist to win multiple Grammys).

BET Awards : 4 wins, including Best International Act and Best Collaboration.

NAACP Image Awards : 4 wins, including multiple awards for Outstanding International Song and Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album.

Soul Train Music Awards : 3 wins, including Best New Artist and Best Collaboration.

American Music Awards : 2 wins.

The Headies : 5 wins, including Best Female Artist (2022), Song of the Year for "Essence" (with Wizkid) (2022), Best Recording of the Year for "Burning" (2025).

Billboard Women in Music Awards : 1 win (Breakthrough Award).

Other Awards: Wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, BMI London Awards, AFRIMA, and a Black Reel Award for her songwriting work on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. One unofficial social media post claimed Tems had reached 60 career awards as of June 2025. However, based on a comprehensive review of official sources like Wikipedia and IMDb , the confirmed number of major awards won is at least 25.



Tems Endorsement Deals

Tems' global influence extends to endorsements. Tems has partnered with major international brands. These deals are highly lucrative. They significantly contribute to Tems' earnings. The image of Tems is valuable.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has secured several high-profile endorsement deals and brand partnerships with global companies across the luxury goods, fashion, and beverage industries. These collaborations capitalize on her significant cultural influence and have substantially expanded her brand beyond music. Her notable endorsements and partnerships include: Hennessy : In late 2025, Tems was announced as a global brand ambassador for the luxury cognac maker Hennessy as part of their "Made for More" campaign.

OMEGA Watches : In June 2025, Tems became a brand ambassador for the prestigious Swiss luxury watchmaker OMEGA , becoming one of the few African artists to represent the brand globally.

Burberry : She secured an endorsement deal with the British luxury fashion house Burberry in November 2023.

Tommy Hilfiger : In December 2021, Tems signed a global brand ambassadorship deal with the American clothing company Tommy Hilfiger for their Tommy Jeans line.

NBA: In April 2025, it was reported that Tems secured a collaboration deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA), serving as a celebrity face for the league, based on social media reports.



San Diego FC (MLS) Ownership

Beyond traditional endorsements, Tems expanded her influence into the world of sports in February 2025 by joining the ownership group of the Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion team, San Diego FC, through her company, The Leading Vibe. She is the first African woman to be involved in MLS ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club's initial valuation is based on a significant expansion fee and subsequent investments. The ownership group paid an MLS-record $500 million expansion fee to secure the team in May 2023. The overall valuation of MLS teams is surging, with the average value reaching $690 million as of February 2025.

Tems' involvement aligns her brand with the Right to Dream initiative, a sports and education program focused on youth development. The initiative aims to provide opportunities for young people and foster community empowerment through football.



Is Tems Married?

No. As of November 2025, Tems is not married. Tems is a global icon, but her private life is fiercely guarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world knows the music of Tems, but the heart of Tems remains a mystery. Speculation about who Tems is dating is constant. It must be stressed: Tems has never publicly confirmed any romantic involvement with either man. Tems maintains that she is single and dedicated to her career. The focus for Tems remains on her historic ascent.

The most persistent rumour surrounding Tems’ love life centres on her long-time manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, also known to podcast listeners as “Donawon”. The pair share an unusually close working relationship, having built the entire Leading Vibe brand side by side. Speculation intensified after Awoniyi posted a particularly affectionate birthday message in June 2023.

In it, he referred to Tems as his “twin, best friend and all-around angel,” and most notably, as “love.” The language immediately fuelled reports across Nigerian and international media, with fans interpreting the message as evidence of a connection that goes beyond business. Their bond has always appeared deep. Awoniyi has publicly spoken about meeting Tems at a point when she had only ₦200 in her account, recalling how her ambition and generosity stood out even then. This shared history and years of working closely together have kept the rumour mill alive.

Tems, however, has remained consistent in describing their relationship. Speaking to Apple Music, she clarified, “Muyiwa is my manager, and he was my friend first.” They are business partners, co-hosts of Leading Vibe Radio, and trusted confidantes.

Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Tems nor Awoniyi has confirmed any romantic involvement. Tems continues to keep her personal life firmly private. A second wave of speculation has linked Tems to one of the UK’s most acclaimed rappers, Dave (David Orobosa Michael Omoregie). Both artists command respect in their respective genres, and rumours began circulating after news of their collaboration on “Raindance”, a track featured on Dave’s 2025 album, The Boy Who Played the Harp. Fans’ curiosity was heightened even before the official release, when a photo of Tems and Dave in a London studio surfaced back in 2021. This studio link-up immediately excited fans. The two share an incredibly high level of artistic integrity and global clout.

“Raindance” itself is a seamless fusion of UK rap and Afro-soul, a collaboration that feels intimate and art-driven rather than commercial. Dave is known for his introspective and often emotional lyricism. When Tems and Dave link up, the music is powerful. Their musical connection suggests great chemistry. This chemistry is what fans often mistake for a romantic relationship.

However, like the Awoniyi rumours, this remains purely speculative. Tems and Dave are simply world-class collaborators. They have never confirmed rumours of a romantic relationship despite intense speculation from their fan bases. Both Tems and Dave appear to be very focused on their careers.





So who is Tems’ Boyfriend in 2025?

Tems maintains a famously private life. She remains single and committed to her craft. Tems has stated she prioritises her music. As of November 2025, Tems has no publicly known boyfriend.



ADVERTISEMENT

Tems prioritises her music and self-discovery. She focuses on her work as a singer, songwriter, and producer. This dedication has paid off. Tems has achieved phenomenal success. She is a two-time Grammy winner.

Tems is a massive influence on African music globally. Tems' personal life remains private. The speculation only grows because of her global fame. For now, the only confirmed relationships Tems has are with her music and her fans.





What does Tems spend her money on?

As for assets, Tems has invested wisely. Tems owns property in Lagos, Nigeria. This provides a private base for Tems when working locally.

She has acquired luxury cars, often spotted in photos. These include high-end SUVs and a reported Aston Martin. The success of Tems affords her the finest things. Yet, Tems avoids excessive public displays of wealth. She is also been lauded for her quiet philanthropy behind the scenes. Tems is an icon of substance, not just flash. Tems' journey is a powerful blueprint. Tems has achieved phenomenal success by betting on her unique voice. Tems is truly a global music giant.



ADVERTISEMENT

Tems’ Social Media

As of November 2025, Tems is one of the most-followed Nigerian celebrities worldwide. Tems boasts a combined following of 13 million across major social and digital media platforms.



How much does Tems make on Instagram?