Tems Dropped a Surprise EP and Yes, We Ranked All 7 Songs

Tems surprised fans with ‘Love Is a Kingdom’, a seven-track EP that showcases her signature intimate, melodic sound. Clocking in at under 20 minutes, the project quickly topped Apple Music charts in eight countries and charted in over 100, including the UK, Switzerland, and Germany. By November 24th, it was still number one in five countries. Unlike projects chasing experimentation, this EP proves Tems has fully embraced what works for her: emotional vocals, smooth production, and personal storytel

How We Ranked

We considered three main factors for our rankings: Lyrics and storytelling: Does it mean something? Songs that conveyed a clear message or offered a moment of reflection scored higher.

Production and sound quality: We paid attention to how the instrumentation supported Tems’ vocals and enhanced the mood.

Replay value and vibe: This is song is one you’ll want to play again and again.

7. Is There A Reason (Track 7)

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Big Daddy (Track 3)

Big Daddy’ is a smooth follow-up to ‘I’m Not Sure’, and the only song for which we have a visualizer on the EP. Tems addresses someone who wasn’t there when she needed them but has returned, hoping to catch her attention. It’s intimate, showing her ability to balance emotional honesty with melodic flow, even if it’s not the most immediately gripping track on the EP.

5. What You Need (Track 6)

ADVERTISEMENT

This track will remind you of a dimly lit bar scene that’s both familiar and filled with tension. Lyrically, she flips that same inviting sound by repeating, “I’m not what you need, get away from me,” creating this experience that’s both soulful and raw. It’s a standout for listeners who love emotional complexity wrapped in smooth production.

4. I’m Not Sure (Track 2)

The opening of ‘I’m Not Sure’ will remind you of ‘Fountains’ by Drake featuring Tems, and how it combines steady beats with good vocals. The song’s production and background harmonies give it a sound that resists being categorised into a single genre. It’s especially appealing for listeners drawn to Tems’ signature mix of R&B and melodic experimentation.

3. First (Track 1)

ADVERTISEMENT

‘First’, which is literally the first track on the EP, brings the rhythm and beats that make it one of the most danceable tracks on the EP. Tems declares her independence here, putting herself first despite outside pressures: “That’s why I put me fir-fir-fir-first / And every single day, I’m coming for first…” It’s empowering, feel-good, and infectious, showing how her music can balance fun and personal storytelling.

2. Mine (Track 5)

‘Mine’ is a summer-ready jam that combines Afrobeat and R&B, with Tems’ vocals taking centre stage. It’s both soulful and filled with energy, a track that draws listeners into its rhythm, while also showcasing her ability. Fans will find themselves replaying this one for both its vibe and emotional significance.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Lagos Love (Track 4)