When Tems walked onto the stage at New York’s MetLife Stadium for the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show, millions were watching, but she wasn’t performing for fame. For the 30-year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter, it was about representation. “It was an honour to just be there,” she told CNN's CNN’s Larry Madowo and Lamide Akintobi.

Tems’ sound, a fusion of soulful vulnerability and quiet rebellion, reflects her journey through an industry that often doubted her. “It was really hard to get people to take me seriously — not just as a producer, but as a singer,” she recalls. “I didn’t feel safe, and I didn’t feel seen, and I didn’t feel supported for a very long time.”

How Tems is leading with purpose

Tems' resilience has evolved into purpose. In July 2025, she launched the Leading Vibe Initiative , a mentorship and training platform dedicated to empowering African women in music. Designed for women aged 18 to 35, the programme provides opportunities for producers, managers, and engineers to gain visibility in a male-dominated space. “There are so many talented women who can be producers, managers, audio engineers — but they’re not even visible,” the Grammy winner said. “I want to make them visible and create a space where we can redefine the perspective of women in music.”

The Leading Vibe Initiative began in Lagos, but Tems’ vision is continental. “We’re definitely taking this beyond Nigeria. Actually, we’re going to Kenya next,” she revealed. “There are women everywhere who just need to feel seen,” she says of her desire to create a space where young women working in the music industry.

Reflecting on her journey, Tems offers a piece of hard-won wisdom: “Fame is not what you want. You could be famous and uncomfortable, famous and unsuccessful. What you really want is to be comfortable.” For Tems, it’s not just about being a celebrity; it’s about impacting real change.

The two-time Grammy winner is one of the most acclaimed musical exports from Africa, and her efforts in advancing women's rights in the music industry are a testament to her desire to be an ambassador for African women.

Tems' decision to launch a women-focused initiative is connected to her experience as a woman in the music industry who had to work twice as hard. In a previous interview, she narrated how she used to wear big clothing that hid her features to the studio just to avoid claims that she was distracting men.

