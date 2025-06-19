Tems Named Global Ambassador for OMEGA Watches in Aqua Terra Campaign

When Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems shows up, she shows up. This time, it’s not just on the charts or at the Met Gala, but as the latest global ambassador for luxury Swiss watch brand, OMEGA.

At an exclusive event in Kyoto, Japan, OMEGA unveiled its new Aqua Terra 30 mm collection with a dreamy nighttime reveal overlooking the historic city. Still, all eyes were on Tems, who held her own alongside global names like Ashley Graham, Ariana DeBose, and K-pop star Danielle Marsh, as one of the key faces of the “My Little Secret” campaign.

This isn’t just a personal win for Tems, it’s a feat for African fashion and pop culture on the world stage.

Why Tems Becoming an OMEGA Ambassador Is a Big Deal

Let’s not downplay it: being chosen by a 176-year-old luxury brand like OMEGA is a major milestone, not just for Tems, but for African representation in global luxury spaces. OMEGA isn’t new to working with icons; this is the same brand that has long-standing relationships with Hollywood heavyweights like Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, and Daniel Craig. These aren’t just celebrities. They’re icons who reflect OMEGA’s values of excellence, legacy, and timeless appeal.

Now, with Tems stepping into that circle, she becomes one of the very few African artists to represent OMEGA on the global stage. It’s a big moment for her career, for Nigerian pop culture, and for the fashion world, which is now paying attention to voices beyond the usual borders.

Tems’ confidence, genre-defying sound, and effortless style make her the perfect fit. She’s calm, cool, and undeniably compelling; the kind of presence that doesn’t shout, but still commands attention. Her look at the Kyoto launch took on that exact tone: polished yet relaxed, with the new OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 30 mm glinting on her wrist.

About the Watch: OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 30 mm

Tems wore the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 30 mm model from the newly expanded Aqua Terra line, a collection known for its versatility and modern femininity. Designed to flow effortlessly from day to night, this particular timepiece is sleek, compact, and incredibly stylish.

OMEGA built this collection for women who appreciate craftsmanship, elegance, and luxury. It features 12 different versions, each one showcasing unique colour combinations and materials. Tems’ pick? The refined gold features a beautiful polished dial, exuding a graceful design with a commanding presence. Price: $40,100

Explore this watch in detail.

OMEGA’s Legacy of Excellence

If you’re wondering why OMEGA gets so much hype, it’s not just about the aesthetics, though they’ve mastered that too. This is a brand with real history and impact. OMEGA was behind the first watch worn on the moon, it’s been the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932, and it continues to push boundaries in innovation, materials, and movement technology.

Their watches are more than accessories, they’re engineering feats. Take a look at the Speedmaster that accompanied astronauts into space, and the Seamaster worn by James Bond; every collection embodies a title of precision, adventure, and craftsmanship. You could be drawn to the sportier side or prefer clean, classic styles; it doesn’t matter, there's an OMEGA that fits.

And now, with this new Aqua Terra 30 mm campaign, the brand is speaking directly to a younger, more style-forward and diverse audience. One that values heritage but moves with today’s rhythm.

These are some other OMEGA watches worth checking out:

1. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M - Moonshine™ Gold on Steel

Price: $18,700

Explore this watch in detail

A timepiece that makes a statement but still feels wearable, this one’s it. It seamlessly blends gold and steel for a luxurious yet minimalist vibe. Great for formal dinners, red carpet events, or you know, just flexing softly.

2. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M - Steel on Steel

Price: $6,600

Explore this watch in detail

This is the most accessible version of the Aqua Terra 30 mm line. Simple, clean, and everyday luxury. Think of it as the entry point to the OMEGA world, without breaking the bank too hard.

3. Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M - Sedna™ Gold on Sedna™ Gold

Price: $32,400

Explore this watch in detail

Full-on grandeur. This one’s for those who want something bold and regal. Sedna™ Gold is OMEGA’s exclusive rose gold mixture, a durable, stunning, and red carpet-ready piece.

Where to Shop OMEGA in Nigeria