10 Lines from Tems’ New EP Perfect for Instagram Captions

Tems has a way of telling stories through her music that feels both unique to her and universal. You can hear a personal moment in her lyrics, a glance at her thoughts and her emotions, but it’ll be written in a way that makes you feel like it could be about you, too. Her songwriting avoids overexplaining, striking a balance between clever lines and emotional honesty.

On her new EP , that skill is on full display, giving fans lines that are catchy and carry moods, attitudes, and feelings perfect for Instagram captions. Here are 10 lyrics that capture that energy and vibe. Read Also: Tems Dropped a Surprise EP and Yes, We Ranked All 7 Songs

1. “Pull me back, you know you can’t”

From her song, ‘First’, this line gives this confident feel. Here, Tems is setting boundaries and refusing to be held down by anyone’s opinions, which makes it a vibe when you think about it. For Instagram, this would fit a solo selfie, a travel mini-vlog, or a post showing off a moment of personal growth.

2. “You wanna see me? Come and find me”

I love how this lyric embodies playful self-assuredness. Tems isn’t chasing; she’s offering an invitation to someone willing to show commitment. It’s the perfect caption for edgy mirror selfies; posts that radiate this “come get me if you can” energy. A picture of you under the city lights with a calm smile would also pair perfectly and give off that teasing, confident vibe that Tems does effortlessly.

3. “But he love it when I call him ‘big daddy’”

This line is cheeky and flirty for the girlies in the house. Tems is pointing out someone who wasn’t present when needed but now wants attention, making it playful and slightly audacious. On Instagram, it works for partner posts, couples’ content, or even single shots that are just trying to be fun and flirty. It’s for moments where you want your followers to feel the playful energy without needing a full explanation.

4. “If you're gonna love me, love me in the right way”

This one comes from her song ‘Lagos Love’. Here, Tems is asking for intention and sincerity, setting a standard without being harsh. It’ll be great for reflective selfies, honest moments, or any post conveying self-respect in relationships. Tems - Lagos Love (Visualizer)

5. “I lo-lo-love you, I lo-lo-love me”

Also from ‘Lagos Love’, this line walks the balance between affection for someone and self-love. It’s ideal for posts celebrating both personal happiness and meaningful connections. It also works because it promotes devotion without losing sight of the self, which is something Tems consistently conveys in her music.

6. “I'm not what you need”

From the song ‘What You Need’, Tems delivers unapologetic honesty. She acknowledges her past struggles and asserts boundaries, giving this lyric an independent energy. On Instagram, it’ll go well with moody photos, pictures of you staring away from the camera, self-reflection poses, and moments where you’re standing in your own light. It’s for expressing awareness and self-worth. Tems - What You Need (Audio)

7. “When I move, I move, nothing's gonna take me from you”

This lyric from ‘Mine’ is about unwavering commitment and the protection of love. It’s direct, emotional, and entirely relatable. For Instagram, it fits romantic posts, friendship highlights, or any moment celebrating loyalty. It could be a clear shot with your partner, a throwback with a close friend, or a heartfelt caption under a shared moment.

8. “And every single day, I’m coming for first, fir-first”

Back on ‘First’, this lyric captures ambition, persistence, and confidence. It’s a motivational line that works well for hustle-related posts, career wins, gym updates, or moments of personal achievement. A photo of your workspace, progress pics, or a simple victory pose could all use this caption.

9. “Maybe you should call me ‘big daddy’”

A second playful jab from ‘Big Daddy’, this line continues to lean into humour, flirtation, and teasing. On Instagram, it’s perfect for cheeky selfies or playful couple shots. It’s one of those captions that adds to a simple photo because it carries attitude and personality in just a few words.

10. “Coming, yeah, you're coming with me, we takin' over”

Still from ‘Lagos Love’, this lyric is about momentum and shared ambition. It’s assertive, ideal for group posts, collaboration moments, or celebration photos.

It signals leadership and inclusion, making it the best caption of choice for friends, crews, or any situation where you want to convey that unstoppable collective energy Tems captures effortlessly in her music.