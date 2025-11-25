Long Live Lagos: Wizkid Takes Centre Stage in New HBO Documentary

HBO has turned its cameras towards one of Africa’s most influential stars, and this time the story is deeply personal. Wizkid, Nigeria’s global music export, is stepping into a new chapter as the network prepares to release MUSIC BOX: WIZKID: LONG LIVE LAGOS, a documentary tracing the singer’s rise from Lagos streets to worldwide acclaim. The film debuts Thursday, 11 December, airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

Created under the acclaimed Music Box banner, developed by American producer Bill Simmons, the documentary promises a rare, intimate look at the man behind the music. It is directed by Karam Gill, known for his work on films about Lil Baby and Tekashi 6ix9ine. This time, he turns his lens on one of Afrobeats’ most defining figures.

A Career Shaped by Lagos

Wizkid’s journey begins in Ojuelegba, a bustling suburb of Lagos where he nurtured impossible dreams. With limited music infrastructure and few industry pathways, the prolific hitmaker built his sound with raw determination. Every song was a step forward. Every performance pushed him into new territory.

The documentary follows this journey across continents, capturing his transition from local prodigy to global powerhouse. It highlights his unique blend of Afrobeats, Pop, and R&B, a sound that has earned him massive critical and commercial success, multiple awards, and a Guinness World Record. Gill includes commentary from key voices around Wizkid. His manager and partner, Jada Pollock, opens up about the challenges of building a global career while maintaining a private family life. Music legend Femi Anikulapo-Kuti lends historical context, while UK broadcaster Julie Adenuga speaks to Wizkid’s deep influence across Europe.

A Historic Night in London

The climax of the film takes viewers behind the scenes of Wizkid’s show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29 July 2023. It was a night that cemented his global status.

The Grammy winner became the first African artist ever to headline the venue, performing before tens of thousands of fans. But the cameras capture more than the lights and sound. They follow Wizkid through the pressure, the exhaustion, and the emotional weight of performing while dealing with a private family health crisis. It is a side of the superstar rarely seen: controlled, vulnerable, and honest.

Beyond the music, the documentary addresses the broader struggle African artists face when presenting their work to the world. It examines the long and complicated relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, with colonial history still influencing cultural perception.

Wizkid’s global success becomes a statement of its own. Every record broken. Every stage conquered. It challenges stereotypes and repositions Lagos, not as a struggling city, but as a creative force capable of influencing global entertainment.

Streaming platforms have made this shift possible. As Afrobeats travels across borders, Wizkid emerges as one of the voices redefining how Africa is viewed. The film captures this cultural shift with clarity.

A Landmark Project for Afrobeats

Director Karam Gill presents Wizkid not as a distant idol but as an artist still learning, still evolving. The film celebrates Lagos while acknowledging the weight of global fame. It is as much a story about a city as it is about a superstar.

For fans across the world, WIZKID: LONG LIVE LAGOS offers a broader portrait of a man who continues to shape modern African music. It is emotional, revealing, and timely. The documentary arrives at a moment when Afrobeats is louder and prouder than ever.