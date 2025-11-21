What Is EDM Music? A Beginner’s Guide to Electronic Dance Music

You’ve been to raves, festivals, scrolled through TikTok, listened to a high-energy playlist; you’ve already heard EDM.



You probably just don’t know you have, because you don’t know what it is. What is EDM? Simply put, EDM stands for Electronic Dance Music, a broad umbrella covering electronic tracks made to get people moving.

What Is EDM?

EDM is shorthand for Electronic Dance Music, but that’s just the start. It’s not a single style; it’s a collection of electronic subgenres designed specifically for partying, which is really cool when you think about it.



While the sounds and expressions differ widely, what unites them is their focus on rhythm, beats, and energy that move crowds in nightclubs , raves, or massive festival stages.

The signature of EDM lies in its production. Most tracks are built from programmed beats, synthesisers, loops, and effects rather than traditional instruments. You’ll hear steady rhythms, rising buildups, and climactic drops that create this immersive, high-energy experience.

History of EDM

EDM’s roots trace back to the late 1970s disco era, when electronic instruments and drum machines first appeared in dance music. In the 1980s, synthpop and post-disco sounds pushed electronic music into mainstream Europe, helped by innovations like MIDI and computers that made production more accessible.

The 1990s saw the rise of genres we now recognise as EDM regulars: techno, house, hardcore rave (hardstyle), trance, and drum and bass. Europe led the way with club culture and festivals, while the United States had regional scenes in cities like New York, Detroit, and Florida.

Despite growing popularity, EDM faced resistance in mainstream media, particularly in the U.S., because it was closely associated with rave culture and drug use. Authorities and some media outlets often portrayed the scene as dangerous, which led to restrictive laws and negative public perception. This pushed the music underground for years.

By the 2000s, EDM spread globally thanks to the efforts of prominent figures like Tiesto. The genre reached new creative and commercial heights in the 2010s after DJs like David Guetta and Skrillex became household names. Today, EDM influences pop, hip-hop, and global festival culture, leaving its underground roots behind while maintaining its high-energy essence.

EDM in Nigeria: Afro-EDM and Local Scenes

Nigeria has a growing EDM scene that blends traditional Afrobeats rhythms with electronic sounds, creating a unique style you can call Afro-EDM. It’s gaining popularity, especially among Gen Z, through raves, events, and festivals that foster inclusive communities. Major Lazer & DJ Maphorisa - Particula (ft. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna)[Music Video] Local DJs and collectives are also experimenting with EDM, pushing it beyond global trends while adding a Nigerian touch. Afro-EDM shows how the genre is evolving locally, connecting the global energy of EDM with Africa’s rich musical heritage.

Popular EDM Subgenres

Disco: Disco was EDM’s first big influence. Combining rhythm & blues, funk, soul, and pop, disco tracks used drum machines and electronic elements to get people dancing—even before full-blown EDM existed.



House: Originating in Chicago, house music became the backbone of modern EDM. Artists like Frankie Knuckles pioneered the sound, which then spread globally, giving rise to countless subgenres including techno and trance.



Drum and Bass (DnB): Originating in the UK in the 1990s, drum and bass is characterised by its fast-paced breakbeats and heavy basslines. Substyles like liquid DnB add melodic elements for a gentler experience.



Dubstep: Often confused with DnB, dubstep is slower but emphasises wobble bass and unconventional rhythms, making it instantly recognisable in clubs and festivals.



Techno: If House is light, techno is dark. With steady four-on-the-floor beats and raw, atmospheric sounds, techno emphasises rhythm and extended builds. Pioneers like Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson defined its foundations.



Afro-EDM: A rising trend in Nigeria, Afro-EDM blends electronic beats with traditional Afrobeats rhythms, creating a sound that’s both danceable and uniquely local. Underground events and Gen Z-driven communities are fueling its growth.

EDM focuses on electronic beats and rhythms designed for dancing, while rock music is built around live instruments like guitars, bass, and drums, often with strong vocals.



The main difference is in emphasis: EDM prioritises production and energy on the dancefloor, whereas rock centres on live performance and song structure. While both can create high-energy experiences, the way they engage listeners is completely different.

How Does EDM Differ From Electronic Music?

Not all electronic music is EDM. Electronic music is a broad umbrella that includes ambient, experimental, synthpop, and soundtrack styles. EDM is a specific subcategory made for high-energy dancing, festival sets, and DJ mixes. In short, all EDM is electronic music, but not all electronic music is EDM.

Why People Love EDM

EDM’s appeal goes beyond rhythm. The complex beats and sounds stimulate the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine and creating pleasure. Fans love the communal energy at festivals, the creativity of remixes, and the focus on music over vocals.