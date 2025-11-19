Why Everyone’s Talking About Ayra Starr Right Now

Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and model whose rise since 2021 has made her one of the most exciting voices in Afrobeats, R&B, and alte music. Known for her bold sound and extensive style, Ayra Starr seamlessly blends Afro-pop rhythms with R&B vocals, carving out a distinct space for herself both locally and internationally. She has gained recognition for her chart-topping singles, viral performances, and fashion-forward presence, securing global partnerships and critical acclaim along the way.

Profile Summary

Full Name Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe Stage Name Ayra Starr Date of Birth 14, June 2002 Place of Birth Cotonou, Benin Republic Origin Kwara State, Nigeria Genres Afrobeats, R&B, alte, Afro-pop Years Active 2021–present Label Mavin Records, Roc Nation



Early Life and Education

Ayra Starr was born on 14 June 2002 in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and grew up between there and Lagos, Nigeria. She is of Yoruba heritage, with both parents from Kwara State, and was raised multilingual, speaking Yoruba, French, English, and Nigerian Pidgin. She is the second of five children, with her siblings Ade, Tolulope, and Jesutunmise, and older brother Dami, who is a guitarist and producer. Music has always been part of her family life, with her mother, a former singer, and her brother Dami playing key roles in nurturing her early talent. At age ten, Ayra joined her school choir and began writing songs with her brother, often performing in local music competitions. Despite her artistic leanings, her father emphasized academics before his passing, and she went on to earn a BA in international relations and political science from Les Cours Sonou University in Cotonou.

Musical Career

Ayra Starr first appeared on the Nigerian television talent show Maltina Dance All, finishing in second place. Early performances, including a mashup of One Direction and Adekunle Gold at school, earned her praise and convinced her to take music seriously.

Early Beginnings

At 16, she began modelling with Quove Models, walking for brands like Mazelle Studio and Complete Fashion Magazine. Music and fashion remained intertwined for her, and Ayra eventually returned to the fashion runways while pursuing her music career.

She gained recognition by posting original songs and covers on Instagram, catching the attention of renowned Nigerian music executive, producer, and musician Don Jazzy. In December 2019, after uploading her original song “Damage,” she received a direct message from Don Jazzy, leading to her signing with Mavin Records.

Breakthrough and Growth

Ayra Starr’s self-titled debut EP dropped on 22 January 2021, quickly topping Nigeria’s iTunes and Apple Music charts. Her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous, featured collaborations with CKay and spawned the hit single, “Bloody Samaritan.”

Her single 'Rush' charted internationally and became the most-streamed solo song by a Nigerian female artist on Spotify. It also earned her first Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

In 2024, Ayra Starr continued to expand her global footprint with her second album, The Year I Turned 21 , reflecting themes of self-discovery, love, grief, and empowerment. In February 2025, she made history at the MOBO Awards , becoming the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act and also securing Best International Act. By mid-2025, she signed an international management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation while remaining with Mavin Records, further cementing her position on the global stage.

Records, Awards & Achievements

MOBO Awards: Best African Music Act (2025), Best International Act (2025)

Grammy Awards: Nominated for Best African Music Performance for “Rush” (2024) and “Gimme Dat” with Wizkid (2026)

The Headies: Viewers' Choice Award for ‘Bloody Samarita’ (2022), Best R&B Song Performance for ‘Last Heartbreak Song’ featuring Giveon

BET Awards: Best International Act (2025), Best New Artist Nominee (2025)

Other: Multiple nominations and wins at African Muzik Magazine Awards, African Entertainment Awards USA, 3Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and TurnTable Music Awards.

Net Worth / Career Earnings

Ayra Starr’s net worth cannot be ascertained, as there is little official information about her earnings. Speculation places her wealth at $1 million to $3 million, reflecting income from music royalties, touring, and brand endorsements. As her career continues to grow internationally, these figures are expected to rise.

Endorsements and Sponsorships

Ayra Starr has collaborated with brands across fashion, sportswear, cosmetics, and beverages, including Coca-Cola (Nov 2023), Darling Nigeria (Aug 2023), JD Sports (July 2023), Maybelline New York, and New Balance (Feb 2025), alongside Jaden Smith.

Infinix Signs Ayra Starr as the New Face of its HOT Series

Scandals / Activism

In February 2025, she faced backlash after promoting a Naira Marley track, quickly deleting the post amid criticism due to Marley's controversial history with label mate Mohbad. While some fans defended her, others called for her to be “cancelled.” Read Also: Fans Defend Ayra Starr After AI Nude Edit Goes Viral

Ayra Starr has also openly supported LGBTQ+ fans. In August 2022, she affirmed her music is for all listeners regardless of sexual orientation. In May 2024, she waved a rainbow flag during a concert in Brazil, sparking discussion and mixed reactions in Nigeria.

Relationships

Ayra Starr is currently single and has previously stated that she has never been in a serious relationship, attributing this to her focus on her music career. She has occasionally been linked to label mate Rema , but she dismissed the rumours and referred to him as her “brother”.

In September 2025, the romance rumours with Rema resurfaced after they displayed chemistry on stage during a performance of the latter’s hit single ‘Calm Down’.

Legacy

