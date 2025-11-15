Lagos is heading countryside—and it’s never looked this good. On November 29, 2025, the Isimi Lagos Polo Festival returns, transforming Epe’s lush green landscapes into the ultimate playground for sport, culture, fashion, and good vibes.

This isn’t your regular polo event. Think: breathtaking views, adrenaline-filled matches, live performances, curated art, designer showcases, and food experiences inspired by wellness and nature. It’s the perfect blend of tradition meets tomorrow, showcasing how Africa’s new generation is redefining luxury living.

A Lifestyle Revolution in Epe

Inside the Isimi Lagos Polo Festival 2025: Where Country Vibes Meet Luxury Living

Set within Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Wellness and Polo Country Estate, the festival celebrates a new wave of countryside luxury. The name “Isimi” means “rest” in Yoruba, and that’s exactly what the space represents: serenity, sustainability, and style, all rolled into one.

“Isimi Lagos is more than just a destination,” says Wale Ayilara, Founder of Isimi Lagos. “It’s a community that connects wellness, culture, and innovation. Through the Polo Festival, we’re showing the world that African sophistication is evolving—beautifully and consciously.”

The Experience

From fashion pop-ups to art installations, music under the stars, and sunset parties by the polo field, every detail has been crafted to immerse guests in the new era of African luxury—effortless, elegant, and deeply rooted in nature.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 29, 2025

Venue: Isimi Lagos, Epe, Lagos

Dress Code: Country Club Elegance

Media & Partnership Enquiries:

Stanley Ikechukwu – stanley.ikechukwu@roberttaylormedia.com

Instagram: @IsimiLagos / @IsimiPoloFestival

