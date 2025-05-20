If you loved Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, you’ll love these films too

Ryan Coogler’s latest triumph gave us a haunting, soulful performance from Michael B. Jordan, and audiences across the globe, especially in Nigeria, where it grossed over ₦600 million, can’t seem to get enough.

But what if we told you this wasn’t the first time Coogler and Jordan cooked up magic together?

Their collaboration is one of Hollywood’s most powerful actor-director duos of the last decade, blending raw emotion, social commentary, and exhilarating storytelling. If Sinners was your first taste, here are five other Coogler-Jordan films you absolutely need to see, plus where to stream them.

1. Fruitvale Station (2013)

Available on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video (rental), Google Play

This is where it all began.

Fruitvale Station is Coogler’s directorial debut and Jordan’s breakout role. The film tells the real-life story of Oscar Grant, a 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police at a train station in Oakland on New Year’s Day 2009. It's a quiet, heartbreaking portrait of a young man just trying to do better, framed by a ticking clock we all know ends in tragedy.

Michael B. Jordan delivers a gut-wrenching performance that puts both him and Coogler on Hollywood’s radar. It’s intimate, searing, and undeniably human. If you were drawn to the emotional weight of Sinners, this film will hit just as hard.