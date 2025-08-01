NCC Targets Online Piracy: Illegical site taken down over copyright infringement

In a significant move that underscores Nigeria’s intensified war against digital piracy, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has announced the suspension of MovieBox.ng, a notorious online platform implicated in the illegal streaming of films, music, and live sports.

According to a formal statement from the NCC, “Following its renewed campaign against online piracy, the Nigerian Copyright Commission, with the assistance of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the Nigerian Registry for the country top level domain, has secured the suspension of MovieBox.ng, an online site known for streaming pirated copyright materials including movies, music and live sports from Nigeria and other countries.”





The Commission’s preliminary investigation paints a troubling picture. It describes MovieBox.ng as part of a sophisticated and calculated effort to perpetuate piracy through clone and fallback domains, mirror sites designed to evade regulatory oversight and extend illegal access to copyrighted works.





In a preliminary report issued by the Commission, it described the illicit operations as suggesting a coordinated attempt to sustain piracy operations through clone or fallback domains.

It also showed a coordinated effort by the website to evade detection and takedown by using multiple mirror domains to promote and gain access to copyright-protected content and a domain history that aligns with known piracy operations.

The NCC also issued a stark warning to the public, urging users to steer clear of platforms that offer free streaming and downloads, which often serve as bait for more insidious threats.

“It again advised the public to be wary of pirate sites that promise free streaming and downloads as they not only infringe on copyright but also target unsuspecting users who are exposed to malware, financial scams, identity theft and other fraudulent activities.”



In addition to MovieBox.ng, the Commission is actively working to dismantle any associated mirror sites. Dr. Asein emphasised the need for digital stakeholders, particularly Internet Service Providers (ISPs), hosting services, and other intermediaries, to demonstrate greater accountability in the fight against piracy.

“The Commission thanked NiRA for being responsive and called on other role players in the online space, especially Internet Service Providers and intermediaries, to always act responsibly and expeditiously to take down notices and blocking directives as required under the Copyright Act, 2022.”

The suspension of MovieBox.ng, which took effect on July 20, has been widely applauded by rights holders and industry associations across Nigeria’s creative landscape. Representatives from the film, music, and broadcast sectors hailed the development as a promising sign that regulatory bodies are now taking concrete, coordinated steps to safeguard intellectual property in the digital age.



The move comes on the heels of the NCC's launch of the Stand Together against Online Piracy (STOP) campaign, a bold initiative calling on government agencies, ISPs, telecom providers, and content creators to unite as enforcement allies in the collective battle to protect Nigeria's creative economy and secure its digital future.





