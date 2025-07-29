What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

As we transition into August, Netflix is ushering in a slate of new releases that blend nostalgia, emotional storytelling, and genre-bending experimentation.
This week’s offerings span the spectrum, and they’re arriving just in time to help you settle into the second half of 2025.
Here’s your curated guide to what’s landing on the platform between July 28 and August 3 with highlights, hidden gems, and a full breakdown of titles by release date.
Spotlight Premieres
Leanne (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday, July 31
The multi-cam sitcom may have fallen out of vogue, but Chuck Lorre is here to change that again. With Leanne, the veteran creator of The Big Bang Theory and Mom, returns with a new comedy that’s as tender as it is hilarious.
Starring Leanne Morgan in the title role, the series follows a woman reeling after her husband of over thirty years abruptly leaves her for someone else.
With the support of her whip-smart, no-nonsense sister Carol (played by 3rd Rock from the Sun’s Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to rebuild, finding unexpected joy, strength, and absurdity along the way.
Notably, Leanne will debut with one of the largest episode counts ever for a Netflix Original sitcom.
My Oxford Year (2025)
Coming to Netflix: Friday, August 1
Sofia Carson fans, rejoice, the starlet returns in My Oxford Year, a romantic drama steeped in British charm and academic dreams.
Based on the popular novel, the film follows Carson’s character as she journeys to Oxford University with a determined focus on her future.
That is, until she meets a magnetic classmate (Corey Mylchreest), and everything she thought she knew about life and ambition begins to shift.
Expect heartfelt dilemmas, sweeping architecture, and plenty of will-they-won’t-they tension.
The Lazarus Project (Seasons 1–2)
Coming to Netflix: Monday, July 28
Sci-fi fans awaiting the return of Supacell can take comfort in the arrival of The Lazarus Project, a gripping British series that blends time travel with moral complexity.
Starring Paapa Essiedu, the story centres on George, a man who joins a clandestine organisation capable of turning back time to prevent global catastrophes.
But when personal tragedy strikes and The Lazarus Project refuses to intervene, George is forced to question everything. Smart, taut, and philosophically rich, this two-season series is a worthy binge.
Full Release Schedule
Monday, July 28
Everything About My Wife (2025)
The Lazarus Project (Seasons 1–2)
Tuesday, July 29
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat (Netflix Original Stand-up Special)
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Vol. 1, Ep. 8 – Netflix Original)
WWE: Unreal (Season 1 – Netflix Original Docuseries)
Wednesday, July 30
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes (Season 1 – Netflix Original True Crime)
Unspeakable Sins (Season 1 – Netflix Original Crime Drama)
Thursday, July 31
An Honest Life (2025 – Netflix Original Feature)
Glass Heart (Season 1 – Netflix Original Thriller)
Leanne (Season 1 – Netflix Original Sitcom)
Marked (Season 1 – Netflix Original Supernatural Mystery)
The Sandman (Season 2, Volume 3 – Netflix Original Fantasy Epic)
Friday, August 1
Blockbuster Catalogue Additions:
After the Sunset (2004)
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
Anaconda (1997)
Clueless (1995)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
Jurassic Park Trilogy:
Jurassic Park (1993)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Megamind (2010)
Minions (2015)
My Oxford Year (2025 – Netflix Original)
Pawn Stars (Season 16)
Perfect Match (Season 3 – Netflix Original Reality)
Rush Hour Collection:
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
Scarecrow (2024)
The Departed (2006)
The Husbands of Rosario (2018)
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
Thirteen (2003)
Weird Science (1985)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Wyatt Earp (1994)
Saturday, August 2
Beyond the Bar (Season 1 – Netflix Original Docudrama)
Freelance (2023 – Action Comedy Feature)
