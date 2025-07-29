What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

As we transition into August, Netflix is ushering in a slate of new releases that blend nostalgia, emotional storytelling, and genre-bending experimentation.



This week’s offerings span the spectrum, and they’re arriving just in time to help you settle into the second half of 2025.

Here’s your curated guide to what’s landing on the platform between July 28 and August 3 with highlights, hidden gems, and a full breakdown of titles by release date.





Spotlight Premieres

Leanne (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, July 31

The multi-cam sitcom may have fallen out of vogue, but Chuck Lorre is here to change that again. With Leanne, the veteran creator of The Big Bang Theory and Mom, returns with a new comedy that’s as tender as it is hilarious.