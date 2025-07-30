One Year Later: Remembering Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Elegant Stallion

A year since her passing, her son, Tijani Onwenu, offered a solemn remembrance that captured the weight of his grief and the silence left behind. “A year ago, today.

RIP Mom.

July 30, 2024.” The simplicity of the tribute only deepened its emotional resonance, stirring quiet reflection across social media, as fans revisited her music and relived memories of the woman whose art and advocacy defined an era.



A Voice That Defined Generations Bursting onto the music scene in the early 1980s, she quickly established herself as one of Nigeria’s most distinct voices, fusing highlife, pop, Afrobeat, and traditional Igbo music with messages of love, resilience, and national unity.

Her album Endless Life (1981) hinted at what was to come: a bold artist with clarity of purpose and a vision steeped in both cultural pride and modern sensibilities.

But it was her 1984 album One Love that solidified her status as a household name. The title track, One Love, remains one of Nigeria’s most enduring songs, often evoked in moments of political unrest or national reflection for its timeless message of peace and togetherness.

Her discography spans more than ten studio albums, each marked by rich orchestration, sharp lyricism, and a voice that was both soothing and commanding. Songs like You and I, Ekwe, Dancing in the Sun, and Iyogogo showcased her range, from love ballads to socio-political commentary, always delivered with elegance and soul.

Onwenu’s artistry was inseparable from her activism. She was never content with just entertaining; she aimed to enlighten. Her songs often tackled themes such as gender equality, identity, and justice. Long before it became mainstream to sing about women’s agency, Onyeka was already doing so with quiet defiance and regal poise.



Beyond music, she broke ground as a journalist and broadcaster, working with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where her fearless documentaries and interviews set new standards in televised journalism. She later served as the Executive Director of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), using her platform to advocate for gender inclusion and national policy reform.

On screen, her acting career flourished with critically acclaimed roles in films such as Half of a Yellow Sun, Lionheart, and Muna. Her performances were often rooted in the same authenticity that defined her music, subtle, intelligent, and emotionally resonant.



