Remembering Onyeka Onwenu through film and television

While Onyeka Owenu is often remembered first for her groundbreaking music career, Onyeka was equally compelling on screen, an actress of uncommon grace, range, and emotional depth. She has been featured in period dramas to romantic comedies, and political thrillers. Onyeka’s film and television contributions reflect a life lived with integrity, empathy, and a commitment to authentic Nigerian storytelling. Her performances were rarely loud or showy, yet they lingered, resonating long after the credits rolled. This is a look back at the cinematic journey of the Elegant Stallion.



A Natural Transition from Stage to Screen Onyeka Onwenu’s entry into acting wasn’t a career pivot; it was an extension of her artistic spirit. By the time she took her first major film role, she was already a household name, a singer, journalist, and activist with a commanding presence. But on screen, she brought something rare: the ability to convey vulnerability and power in equal measure. Her screen debut came in the early 2000s, but her relationship with performance had begun long before. Her training in communication and performing arts in the United States, combined with her stage experience as a musical performer, gave her an intuitive understanding of character and story.



Half of a Yellow Sun (2013)

One of her most critically acclaimed film roles came in the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Half of a Yellow Sun, where she portrayed Odenigbo’s mother, a traditionalist Igbo matriarch sceptical of her son’s romance with the sophisticated Olanna (played by Thandie Newton). Onyeka’s performance brought texture and authenticity to the generational and ideological tensions at the heart of the film.

In a cast filled with international stars, she held her own with quiet authority, infusing the character with both maternal warmth and cultural rigidity.

Lionheart (2018)

Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, Lionheart, became Nigeria’s first submission to the Oscars and introduced Onyeka Onwenu to a new generation of viewers.

In the role of Abigail Obiagu, the elegant and supportive mother of Adaeze (Nnaji), Onyeka brought depth and sophistication to a woman navigating both family and business legacies.

Her chemistry with veteran actor Pete Edochie (who played her husband) was tender, nuanced, and reflective of the kind of enduring partnerships rarely depicted on screen.



Muna (2019)

In Muna, a Nigerian-American action drama, Onyeka took on a quieter, more tragic role as Muna’s grandmother, the only family the title character had before being trafficked abroad.

Though her scenes were brief, they were pivotal, grounding the action-heavy film with emotional depth and thematic weight. Her portrayal served as the emotional compass for Muna’s motivations and gave the audience a sense of what was lost.



Rising Moon (2005)

Directed by Andy Amenechi, Rising Moon is one of the lesser-known gems in Onyeka’s filmography. Set in a post-colonial Nigerian village, the film explores themes of modernisation and tradition.

Onyeka played a strong female character navigating these tensions, bringing to life the complexities of women in transitional societies. The film won several awards at the African Movie Academy Awards, further cementing her status as a serious screen performer.



Tinsel (2008– till date)

Onyeka made guest appearances on Tinsel, M-Net Africa’s long-running soap opera. Her role, though brief, was memorable. She played a wealthy matriarch with ties to the corporate drama at the heart of the series. As always, she carried her scenes with commanding presence, leaving a mark on the storyline even after her exit.



Kingdom (2012) In this Nigerian TV drama that blended faith, politics, and family drama, Onyeka played a role that drew on her real-life persona, a dignified woman of faith and principle trying to guide her family through moral and political chaos. Her performance was praised for its subtlety and spiritual resonance.



The Patriot (2000s) An NTA political drama produced in the early 2000s, The Patriot featured Onyeka as part of an ensemble cast tackling themes of governance, corruption, and civic responsibility. Her background as a journalist and activist made her portrayal of a principled political figure feel especially grounded and believable.



