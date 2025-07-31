'Peter Obi Is Their Erection': Okon Lagos

Nollywood comic actor and political satirist Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos, has weighed in, provocatively, on Nigeria’s evolving political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a now-viral Instagram Story post, the actor described the emerging opposition coalition in unusually colourful terms, framing their efforts as politically impotent without the inclusion of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate from the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

“The coalition is a synthesis of out-of-favour politicians, disgruntled Buharists and seemingly marginalised politically entitled Northerners. Their circumstantial unity is to one end: the ouster from office, a common enemy, which is Mr. President. In all they do, they (The Coalition) should realise that they are like a very big and attractive manhood, and Peter Obi is their erection. A big manhood is useless without the capacity to be erect! Meanwhile, this is not about manhoods and erections!”

The coalition in question has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with murmurs of a “mega-party” involving figures across the political spectrum, including defectors from the APC, PDP veterans, former supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, and key Northern stakeholders, banding together to challenge the Tinubu administration in 2027.

Okon Lagos’ metaphorical critique casts doubt on the ideological coherence and strategic viability of such a coalition, especially without what he frames as a unifying force or figurehead, embodied, in his words, by Peter Obi.

The former Anambra governor emerged as a dominant force during the 2023 elections, galvanising a youthful, urban voter base and significantly shifting the country’s political calculus.

While the actor’s statement leans heavily into satire, it underscores a deeper concern shared by political observers: Can a fragmented opposition coalesce into a credible and coordinated force? Or are these movements merely opportunistic gatherings without a compelling national vision?

This isn’t the first time Okon Lagos has employed wit and irreverence to comment on Nigeria’s political theatre. Known for blending comedy with commentary, he often uses social media to critique political dynamics and public figures.

His language may be “flamboyant,” but his messages consistently touch on issues of governance, political accountability, and leadership credibility.

As the 2027 political season begins to take shape, Okon Lagos’s statement adds another layer to the discourse: without a central, credible candidate like Peter Obi, or someone with equal national appeal, the coalition may end up as just another experiment in elite convenience rather than a genuine vehicle for change.



