‘I lost everything’: Actor, Neal McDonough on career backlash for rejecting on-screen kissing

For over three decades, Neal McDonough has built a reputation as a versatile character actor, known for his roles in Band of Brothers, Desperate Housewives, Minority Report, Suits, and Yellowstone. Behind that steady career arc lies a deeply personal conviction that nearly cost him everything.

In a conversation on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, a clip of which was first shared by TMZ, McDonough opened up about a decision that derailed his career: his refusal to kiss other women on screen out of respect for his marriage.



“I’d always had in my contracts I wouldn’t kiss another woman on-screen,” McDonough shared. “My wife didn’t have any problem with it. It was me, really, who had a problem with it. When I couldn’t do it, and they couldn’t understand it, Hollywood just completely turned on me. They wouldn’t let me be part of the show anymore.”



McDonough, who married South African model Ruvé Robertson in 2003, is a father of five. His decision was less about optics and more about personal integrity, drawing a clear boundary that, according to him, didn’t sit well with many industry insiders.

“For two years, I couldn’t get a job and I lost everything you could possibly imagine,” he continued. “Not just houses and material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity, everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. And once you don’t have that identity, you’re kind of lost in a tailspin.”

For McDonough, the fallout wasn’t just professional; it was existential. Having anchored his identity in storytelling and performance, the industry’s pushback triggered a profound period of loss and uncertainty. But in typical fashion, the actor recalibrated and quietly rebuilt.



A return on his own terms McDonough’s career has found renewed life in recent years, often in roles that align with his personal values.

He recently starred in The Last Rodeo, a faith-driven drama from Angel Studios, where he portrayed a former bull-riding champion returning to the ring in a desperate bid to save his grandson.

The film, which opened in theatres in late May, was both a financial and critical success, earning $15 million against an $8 million production budget.