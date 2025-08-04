Gideon Okeke issues public apology, alleges attempt on his life by Jim Iyke

In an emotionally charged video shared via Instagram, Gideon took a solemn tone to apologise to his fans, colleagues, family, and the entertainment industry at large for his recent outbursts and public confrontations. "I want to apologise to anybody who cares remotely about me or my work… to my friends, fans, lovers of Gideon, if I still have any left," he began, visibly sombre. The actor acknowledged that his behaviour in recent days was “totally way out of character”, especially as his online tirades against Jim Iyke gained renewed attention following the release of Iyke’s film Sin on Prime Video.

READ: ‘I lost everything’: Actor, Neal McDonough on career backlash for rejecting on-screen kissing

Despite the apology, Gideon stood by his position, referencing a deeply disturbing allegation, one that casts a far more serious shadow over the dispute.



According to him, on January 18th, 2024, Jim Iyke allegedly attempted to harm him with a firearm during an on-set altercation. “Without being adamant, I respectfully maintain that an obituary wouldn’t have been fair on me either if Jim Iyke had succeeded in using that gun he wanted to use on the 18th of January,” he stated. While Gideon refrained from naming other individuals who were allegedly present during the incident, he lamented their continued silence and apparent indifference: “Nobody would have been there to defend my cause, because the people who were present till today have feigned ignorance. I’m not calling their names… but I felt, wow, this is the life.” EXPLORE THIS: Jim Iyke vs. Gideon Okeke: Nollywood’s long-running feud that just won’t die

He further disclosed that the matter was reported to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and that by September 26, 2025, it would mark a full year since he formally raised the complaint, suggesting that his concerns have been met with silence or inaction from senior members of the guild. Despite the gravity of his claims, Gideon emphasised his weariness and intention to step away from the conflict, announcing a decision to “cease and desist” from further public commentary on the matter. “I really am sorry… but I will cease and desist from now. I am sorry. I mean it. Pardon me. Forgive me. Point is made.”

This is the latest chapter in a long-standing, highly publicised conflict between the two Nollywood actors. The rift dates back several years, originating from a film set injury that Gideon alleged occurred under Jim Iyke’s production.

EXPLORE: ‘Junior Pope’s Death was Preventable’ – NIWA blames human error, not machine failure