Jim Iyke vs. Gideon Okeke: Nollywood’s long-running feud that just won’t die

It's messy, deeply personal, and has played out like an unfiltered drama for all to see. What started as an on-set incident years ago has evolved into a full-blown war of words, injuries, public call-outs, and, recently, a brutal takedown of Jim Iyke's new film Sin. Let's break down this long-standing feud that continues to send shockwaves through the Nollywood scene.

The injury that sparked it all

The root of the conflict appears to trace back to a traumatic incident during a film shoot, a project under Jim Iyke’s production. A now-viral behind-the-scenes video shows actor Gideon Okeke writhing in pain during an action sequence gone wrong. According to Gideon, the injury wasn’t just bruising; it required stitches and a three-month recovery period.

What stings even more, according to him, was Jim Iyke’s lack of response. “Jim Iyke refused to show concern and has been running like a small boy,” Gideon said in a video posted to Instagram. “I’m my mother’s only child. What if I had died?” The incident, Gideon suggests, wasn’t merely an accident—it was emblematic of what he calls a toxic culture of recklessness and ego on set.

The Kate Henshaw controversy

The tension escalated further in 2023, when Jim Iyke posted a controversial birthday message to fellow veteran actress Kate Henshaw. The message, meant to be affectionate, rubbed many the wrong way for being overly familiar and arguably disrespectful. While the internet was divided on whether it was a joke or poor taste, Gideon didn’t hold back. “It’s the narcissistic effrontery for me… I wonder who puts these people in check,” he wrote.

"This kinda rubbish behaviour that people condone gives other people the balls to be the actual pricks they are… Tueh." The post marked the first time Gideon had called out Jim Iyke in such overt, aggressive language, but it certainly wouldn't be the last.



'Sin' and the final straw

Just when the fire seemed to dim, Gideon Okeke returned in July 2025 with a scathing, multi-slide Instagram Story, this time targeting Jim Iyke’s new film Sin, which recently premiered on Prime Video. In the now-deleted slides, Gideon spared no words: “Jim Iyke’s Sin is dead on arrival. My condolences.”

“That kneegar needs to refund Prime Video the purported $2.5 million budget. 2.5 million dollars! That’s like 9 billion naira. Jim Iyke is a waste pipe. I would never do this to anyone… but that kneegar? PHOOLISH.” And in a bizarre, WWE-inspired metaphor, Gideon likened himself to Roddy Piper, with Jim Iyke cast as Hulk Hogan: “Like David, I come for the head of the Goliath. Five stones and a sling for that morephukka. Then I use his own sword to show the world how small his head actually was. Decapitated.” It was, in tone and content, more than a critique of a film; it was an act of personal vengeance, broadcast in real time.

A clash of egos or deeper resentment?

Gideon appears to carry genuine hurt, not just about the physical injury but about what he sees as a culture of impunity, narcissism, and unchecked power in Nollywood’s inner circles.



His attacks on Jim Iyke read less like clout-chasing and more like long-held grievances erupting after years of silence.

Where do they go from here?