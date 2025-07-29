BBNaija S10 Opening Nights: How to Recreate Ebuka’s Looks

Big Brother Naija is back for its 10th season, and this “10/10” season has made an impression right from the opening nights. From the theme and higher number of housemates to the double opening nights and the host’s noteworthy style on both nights, Nigeria and the entire continent have had enough to talk about. BBNaija aired its first season in 2006, and since then, it has created stars from past winners and participants, one of whom has now become the show’s ever-stylish host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. For Season 10, Ebuka kicked off the 10/10 theme with his choice of outfits. In collaboration with MAI ATAFO , his outfit choices paid homage to Nigerian icons in style. The duo delivered four noteworthy looks over two opening nights (July 26 and 27, 2025). Here's why they stand out and what to buy to shop these looks without stress.

RELATED ARTICLE: Four Outfits Your Man Will Look Good In .

1. The Osuofia-Inspired Denim & Pink Trousers Outfit

Ebuka's first look, designed by ATAFO, was a bold recreation of Nollywood legend Nkem Owoh's (Osuofia) style in the movie Mr Trouble. It was daring because, in this day and age, it takes a specific type of courage and authentic personality to pull off pink as a man without being called a Barbie.

This outfit featured a crystal-embellished denim jacket paired with a white shirt, bowtie, and wide-leg pink trousers that bring to life the playful and dramatic aspect of Osuofia in a modern light. As for accessories, he wore a white traditional cap (which wasn't the same as Osuofia's) and dark shades. You could also spot a pair of chunky sneakers, which aren’t vividly visible under the trousers.

While this look is a nod to Nollywood and a legend, there's a consistent theme throughout the whole scheme that I've been thinking about. The back of the jacket is embellished with roses.

Is there a deeper meaning to this? I wonder.

What to Buy to Shop This Look and Replicate It

A similar pleated palazzo trouser in other colours, except pink, is available on Amazon for $36.99.

A pair of Nike Chunky shoes at ₦38,000 on OmobaWorld

A denim jacket on Orijo for the price of ₦85,999.

READ ALSO: The Best Mental Health Platforms Nigerians Are Using .

2. The King Sunny Ade Tribute in Pink Lace Agbada

King Sunny Ade is one of the first African musicians to gain international success and the undisputed King of Juju music.

Since Falz’s No Less promotion with influencers, we’ve seen more Lace fabric everywhere, and now it’s at BBNaija. Ebuka's second look is a tribute to royalty. He honoured King Sunny Ade's mastery and legacy in a pink lace agbada with intricate white embroidery flowing over matching trousers.

Again, his shoe is embellished with a pink rose. He accessorised with coral beads on his neck and wrist in a Yoruba style, a fila made with the same lace material, and a pair of black shoes to tie the look together without stealing the spotlight from the agbada. Not only is the outfit a dab at the juju maestro himself, but it's also a testament to Nigeria's art, craft, and cultural richness.

What to Buy to Shop This Look and Replicate It

Beadsbyrummiez has a set of coral neck beads, wrist beads, and a regal walking stick for ₦45,000.

Russul Boutique has an OG textured men's penny loafers in Black for ₦72,500.

You can easily pull this look off at an owambe (Nigerian party) if you have a tailor who knows their onions.

READ ALSO: How to Throw the Perfect Indoor BBQ Party in Nigeria .

3. The Prince Nico Mbarga Newspaper Print Suit

Ebuka's two-piece, printed with vintage newspaper clippings, is a tribute to Highlife music icon Prince Nico Mbarga, the singer of one of the highest-selling singles ever by an African artiste. It's also a throwback to 1970, a defining era for Mbarga, whose hit "Sweet Mother" remains iconic and relevant.

He toned down the accessories to not overshadow the story the outfit was made to tell.

What to Buy to Shop This Look and Replicate It

You can get the rosary-like silver-toned necklace on Jumia at the price of ₦4,999.

You can buy vintage newspaper-print crepe fabrics at popular markets in Nigeria, such as Oshodi in Lagos, Gbagi in Ibadan, Kasuwar Kwari in Kano, etc.

Again, if you have a good tailor, show them this two-piece outfit, and you, too, can pull this look off.

Give the full Lagos bad boy vibe with this oversized sunshade from Gees Closet for ₦22,000.

4. Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh's Flamboyant Legacy

Ebuka's final look honoured Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Nigeria's flamboyant Finance Minister. With a loose white top over a wine-and-cream George wrapper, a straw boater hat, coral beads, and a walking cane, he brought to life a look that even the gods took a minute to worship.

He also had an assistant to carry the train, which perfectly replicates the chief's legendary lifestyle.

What to Buy to Shop This Look and Replicate It

A replica of the straw boater hat on Fairy Accessories costs ₦25,000

For ₦25,000, you will get an African wooden hand-carved walking stick from Art Pavilion .