BBNaija 10/10: Sabrina accuses showrunners of stopping her return to the show

The 32-year-old contestant had left the house earlier in the week after feeling unwell. On Monday, she informed her fellow housemates that she would be stepping away to seek medical attention.

The show’s organisers later confirmed her departure in a statement, saying the decision was made after consultations with both Big Brother and the on-site medical team.

For many fans, her exit came as a surprise, given Sabrina’s active presence in the house. Known for her candid personality and close bond with some housemates, particularly Kola, she had already started building a connection with viewers before her abrupt departure.

READ THIS: BBNaija 10/10 Week 2: Love Triangles, Gossip Wars & Kitchen Battles

During an Instagram Live session on Sunday, Sabrina shared her side of the story, explaining that after leaving the house, she underwent a series of medical examinations.

She said doctors told her she was in good health and fit to continue her BBNaija journey, a verdict that left her optimistic about returning to the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After exiting, I was transported to a hospital and led to a gynaecologist. He examined me the same day. The clinic then asked an admission. On Tuesday, I was told all results were unremarkable. Nothing was wrong with me. I was told I was fine,” she said.

According to her, she was instructed to wait while clearance was processed, and during that time, she had no access to her phone, media, or the outside world. She said the waiting period, which lasted five days, was filled with hope and anticipation that she would be allowed to rejoin her fellow housemates.

“I was elated because I believed it meant I would be on my way back to the journey I started. I was told to hold on. So I did, with no outside communication or interaction. I prayerfully longed for a call that would confirm my return, but days passed and nothing,” she added.

READ ALSO: BBNaija 10/10: Bright Morgan becomes first housemate to receive a double strike; here’s the full story

Eventually, Sabrina said she received a call on Friday that dashed her hopes.

“On Friday, I received what I consider one of the most excruciating calls of my life. On the call, I was told, ‘I have the unfortunate task of telling you that you would no longer be returning to the show,’” she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina expressed her disappointment, admitting that she longed to continue her BBNaija experience. She said she still feels a strong connection to the house, the diary sessions, the lights, and even the personal belongings she didn’t get to use. ALSO READ: BBNaija 10/10: The Hypocrisy of Nigerian Reality TV Viewers (Opinion)

“Do I want to come back? Of course, yes. I don’t think my journey has ended. I miss Kola as much as he misses me, I miss the lights, I miss diary sessions, I haven’t worn half of the clothes I brought in,” she said.

Sabrina’s unexpected exit has sparked conversations among BBNaija fans, many of whom have expressed both empathy for her situation and curiosity about what this means for her future.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she is officially out of the running for the prize, Sabrina maintains that her BBNaija journey is not truly over, hinting at hopes of reconnecting with fans and continuing her story outside the house.