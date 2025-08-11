Less than three weeks into Big Brother Naija Season 10, former model and spoken-word artist Sabrina Idukpaye has voluntarily exited the reality show, citing medical reasons.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur from Edo State broke the news to her fellow housemates in an emotional moment:

“I am leaving the house today. I have to go pack right now. I’m leaving for medical reasons… I don’t know whether I’m coming back. I’ve only got 20 minutes to pack. You guys should kill this in my honour,” she said.

Sabrina’s departure is the first voluntary exit of the season and comes less than a day after two housemates were evicted, cutting the contestant pool by three in under 24 hours.

Before joining BBNaija, Sabrina earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and built a career as a model, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur.

Her voluntary exit has sparked reactions from disappointed and worried fans.

See reactions below:

Wow, that’s sad.

She has been having swollen feet and was scared the other day and was wondering if her kidneys are fine. I just hope it's nothing serious.

I think that house needs and open air zone, like the house should be around a beach.

Aww, I wish her well.

