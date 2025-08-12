BBNaija 10/10: Bright Morgan becomes first housemate to receive a double strike; here’s the full story

Bright Morgan has made show history as the first housemate this season to be slapped with a double strike after physically assaulting fellow contestant Faith during an argument over a cigarette and lighter.

According to footage, the heated exchange quickly escalated. Bright punched Faith, shoved him, and remained unapologetic afterwards.

Big Brother wasted no time in announcing the penalty, two strikes at once, putting Bright just one step away from immediate disqualification.

A Pattern of Aggression

This latest altercation is not Bright Morgan’s first brush with physical violence in the house. Earlier in the season, he nearly came to blows with Kayikunmi after a disagreement about housemates’ sluggishness during a Head of House lounge summons.

Kayikunmi had called the latecomers “a bitch,” which provoked Bright into lunging at him. Several housemates had to physically restrain him to prevent the fight from turning ugly. That earlier incident went unpunished, a decision that sparked debates among viewers about the show’s inconsistent handling of aggressive behaviour.





A Magnet for Controversy

Even before the latest incident, Bright Morgan’s name had been trending for weeks, not just for his in-house behaviour, but for a bizarre scandal involving his social media handler.

Just days before, his official Instagram account went rogue, posting damaging accusations that Bright had sexually assaulted fellow housemate Mide, his budding love interest in the house.

The handler branded him a “rapist” and accused him of being “a weak man with no self-control.” The posts were accompanied by clips of Bright and Mide cuddling and making out, moments the handler claimed were non-consensual.





The accusations were immediately disputed by fans who pointed out that Mide appeared awake and interacting in the videos.

Bright’s family issued a formal statement denying the claims, accusing the handler of acting maliciously to tarnish his image. Supporters, calling themselves “BrightStars,” went as far as creating a new Instagram page to defend him, which quickly outgrew his original account in followers.



Why This Strike Feels Different

In recent weeks, Big Brother has faced criticism for going soft on housemates’ misconduct. From Sultana urinating in Dede’s box after a party, to constant verbal harassment, slut-shaming, and even food hoarding, several contestants have crossed lines that, in previous seasons, would have earned immediate punishments.

That’s why Bright Morgan’s double strike feels like a turning point, or at least, a sign that Big Brother isn’t entirely blind to house rules this season. Viewers who have long called for disciplinary action finally saw a housemate penalised for physical aggression.



Sultana has been banned from taking alcohol for one week and Kuture received a final warning for his threats of physical violence against Faith.

What’s Next for Bright Morgan?

With two strikes hanging over his head, Bright is now walking on thin ice. One more serious violation and he’ll be automatically disqualified, a fate many fans (and his critics) believe is inevitable given his track record.

Bright’s double strike adds yet another chapter to his eventful, and polarising BBNaija journey. Whether he tones down his temper or heads for a disqualification could end up being one of the defining arcs of the season.