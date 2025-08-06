Whatever team you’re on, drama, romance, or just vibes, here's a simple, step-by-step guide on how to register and vote across the various platforms available.
How to Vote for BBNaija on DStv and GOtv
How to Register to Vote
Download the App: Get the MyDStv or MyGOtv app from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).
Log In: Open the app and log in using your mobile number and smartcard number.
Click the BBN Card: On the homepage, locate and click on the Big Brother Naija card.
Register: Follow the prompts to enter your personal details and choose a secure password.
Verify with OTP: Request a One-Time Password (OTP) via SMS or WhatsApp. Enter the OTP when received.
Done! You are now registered and ready to vote.
How to Vote
Open the App: Log back into the MyDStv or MyGOtv app.
Click on the BBN Card and follow the on-screen instructions.
Log In: Use your mobile number, smartcard number, and password.
Pick Your Fave: Select your favourite housemate from the list.
Cast Your Votes: Enter the number of votes you want to allocate and click Vote.
Voting on the app is exclusive to active DStv and GOtv subscribers on eligible packages.
How to Vote for BBNaija Online [Web and Mobile]
How to Register
Visit the Website: Head over to africamagic.tv/bigbrother
Click Register: On the voting page, click on "Register".
Enter Details: Fill in your full name, date of birth, mobile number, and create a password.
OTP Verification: Request an OTP via SMS or WhatsApp, and input it when received.
You're In! Registration complete, time to vote!
How to Vote
Log In: Use your registered mobile number and password.
Select Housemate: Pick your favourite from the options displayed.
Enter Vote Count: Decide how many votes to give.
Click Vote: Submit your votes and wait for the results!
Important Voting Tips
You can vote multiple times depending on your platform and package.
Ensure your DStv or GOtv subscription is active if you are using the app.
Votes are limited per platform, so use both app and web options to maximise impact.
Voting windows typically open after the live nomination show and close on Thursday night, so stay updated!
Keep your favourite housemate in the house, your vote counts!
