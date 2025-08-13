BBNaija 10: Victory under fire after mocking Thelma’s single motherhood

The verbal showdown began when Thelma labelled Victory “a clown” who lacked discipline, adding that she could easily go the rest of her time in the house without speaking to him because, in her view, he “doesn’t add any value” to her.
Visibly annoyed, Victory later confided in fellow housemate Kulture that he had fired back with a deeply personal jab, mocking Thelma for advising him on self-control despite being a single mother.
“She dey talk say I no get self-control, but na you don born one. She think say I dey play for here? She dey tell me nonsense,” Victory said, in a remark many viewers have since described as crossing the line.
Thelma had openly shared during the BBNaija premiere that she is a single mother and had no interest in pursuing a romantic relationship in the house.
Her disclosure, which had initially drawn empathy from some viewers, has now become the focus of Victory’s taunt, something many fans consider a low blow that veers into misogyny.
Viewers React: “Peak Misogyny”
Within hours, Twitter (X) lit up with condemnations of Victory’s comment. Many saw his insult as petty and deeply disrespectful toward mothers in general.
@AssistantEbukaa wrote:
“Victory insulting Thelma by linking her motherhood to ‘lack of self-control’ is not just petty, it’s peak misogyny. Motherhood is a badge of honour, not an insult. Children are off-limits, and no insecure man has the right to use them in cheap shots.”
Others took aim at Victory’s overall attitude toward women in the house:
@Feyisparkles tweeted:
“Victory cannot read or speak well but he has the most vim for women while speaking to them like trash.”
@dakdutch criticised the silence of other female housemates during the exchange:
“When he and Thelma were going at it, none of the women spoke up. This is the kind of character I will risk getting a strike for, just so I can set him straight.”
Multiple viewers labelled Victory “sexist,” “arrogant,” and “uncouth,” with @Dera__C calling him “hella sexist and a borderline misogynist” and @amandaaaaaaaarr adding:
“For an illiterate, Victory is too arrogant and condescending.”
While the majority of comments condemned his remark, a few admitted that his unpredictable, chaotic nature makes for “messy” television. @ch_kue quipped:
“There is this chaotic side of Victory that I like — he is so messy 🤣🤣🤣.”
A Pattern of Behaviour?
This isn’t the first time Victory’s confrontational style has come under scrutiny. Since the early weeks of the season, several housemates and fans have noted his tendency to speak to women in a dismissive, combative manner.
For some viewers, Wednesday’s insult to Thelma wasn’t an isolated slip, but rather part of a worrying pattern.
As the house inches closer to another eviction, the fallout from this exchange could affect Victory’s standing with both housemates and the viewing public, especially in a season where social media sentiment has already played a major role in shaping narratives.
