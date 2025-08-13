BBNaija 10: Victory under fire after mocking Thelma’s single motherhood

The verbal showdown began when Thelma labelled Victory “a clown” who lacked discipline, adding that she could easily go the rest of her time in the house without speaking to him because, in her view, he “doesn’t add any value” to her.

Visibly annoyed, Victory later confided in fellow housemate Kulture that he had fired back with a deeply personal jab, mocking Thelma for advising him on self-control despite being a single mother.

“She dey talk say I no get self-control, but na you don born one. She think say I dey play for here? She dey tell me nonsense,” Victory said, in a remark many viewers have since described as crossing the line.

Thelma had openly shared during the BBNaija premiere that she is a single mother and had no interest in pursuing a romantic relationship in the house.

Her disclosure, which had initially drawn empathy from some viewers, has now become the focus of Victory’s taunt, something many fans consider a low blow that veers into misogyny. READ THIS: BBNaija 10/10: Bright Morgan becomes first housemate to receive a double strike; here’s the full story

Within hours, Twitter (X) lit up with condemnations of Victory’s comment. Many saw his insult as petty and deeply disrespectful toward mothers in general.

@AssistantEbukaa wrote:

“Victory insulting Thelma by linking her motherhood to ‘lack of self-control’ is not just petty, it’s peak misogyny. Motherhood is a badge of honour, not an insult. Children are off-limits, and no insecure man has the right to use them in cheap shots.”

Others took aim at Victory’s overall attitude toward women in the house:

@Feyisparkles tweeted:

“Victory cannot read or speak well but he has the most vim for women while speaking to them like trash.”